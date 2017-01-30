Year in Review: Rainey, Richburg, Robinson, Rodgers-Cromartie

Reviewing Bobby Rainey, Weston Richburg, Keenan Robinson and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

BOBBY RAINEY, RB

2016 Season in Review

Rainey began his first season as a Giant as a solid contributor, particularly on special teams. H seemed to wear off late in the year when he began making mental errors on special teams, none bigger than stepping out-of-bounds with the ball at his own 3-yard line in a playoff game after he misjudged the ball.

Rainey’s blocking on kickoffs also left something to be desired, though his work on the punt coverage team was at least solid (he was a blocking fullback and was a cover man who finished with five special teams tackles).

Offensively, Rainey took up some of the slack that resulted when Shane Vereen was lost for the season, but he didn’t come close to having the impact a healthy Vereen would have made. Rainey finished with 63 yards on 17 carries and 153 yards on 20 receptions.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Rainey will be an unrestricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

With the Giants likely to revamp their running back rotation, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Rainey is unlikely to be back in 2017.

WESTON RICHBURG, C

2016 Season in Review

Firmly entrenched as the leader of the offensive line, Richburg’s quickness and mobility served him well against the smaller defensive tackles.

Where the 6-foot-3, 298-pound Richburg ran into trouble was when he had a bigger man lined up over his nose, this coming against 3-4 defenses, as he struggled to create space and get a push.

Richburg also appeared to take a step back in run blocking, though it’s hard to gauge whether that was a result of losing Justin Pugh on his left or if there was some kind of injury he was trying to work though. We suspect it might have been the latter.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Richburg will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in which he’ll count for $1,551,884 against the 2017 salary cap. The Giants are unlikely to extend Richburg in 2017, not with some other pressing personnel moves more pressing.

2017 Outlook

Richburg is very good about reinventing himself and addressing his weaknesses. One weakness that will probably be at the top of is to-do list is to add some bulk to his frame to better hold up against bigger defenders lined up over his nose. The trick will be to add bulk without losing his quickness to move in space, particularly on screens.

KEENAN ROBINSON, LB

2016 Season in Review

The Giants took a gamble on former Washington linebacker Keenan Robinson, a guy who since entering the league in 2012, had not completed a 16-game season.

That changed in 2016, though at times later it the season, it looked close given that Robinson fought through a shoulder ailment that had to be managed. Still Robinson brought speed to the table, excelling as a weak-side pass coverage linebacker.

Interestingly, it was thought Robinson might man the middle for the Giants, but the coaches wisely abandoned that plan perhaps after seeing Robinson thrive in covering receivers.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Robinson is an unrestricted free agent and a player whom we think the Giants will try to bring back. however, don’t look for them to get back in the fold.

2017 Outlook

We think the Giants will try to bring Robinson back for two more years as they continue to re-shape the linebacker unit with youth.

DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE, CB

2016 Season in Review

For all the attention Janoris Jenkins received—and it was certainly well-deserved—Rodgers-Cromartie quietly had a strong season as well,

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie allowed the lowest passer rating in coverage (52.1) of any player targeted 50+ times this season pic.twitter.com/TmCbunkaOG — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

Rodgers-Cromartie also stepped into the slot cornerback role for the Giants, playing well in that capacity. In fact, when Rodgers-Cromartie was forced out of the Wild Card game against the Packers, his absence was really felt as the Packers slot receivers ran wild against the Giants.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

The Giants might have an interesting decision to make with Rodgers-Cromartie. He’s due to count for $8.5 million against the 2017 salary cap, $6.48 million of which is his base salary, which will actually bump up to $6.98 million thanks to him meeting an incentive clause in his contract for interceptions (he needed five, but finished with six).

However, the Giants reduced Rodgers-Cromartie’s role a bit this year as rookie Eli Apple grew into the starting role. Rodgers-Cromartie played in just 66.4 percent of the defensive snaps this year, the lowest of his three seasons with the Giants.

2017 Outlook

Logic would dictate that the Giants not mess with what worked last year, and they probably won’t make any changes to their top three cornerbacks. The question though is whether they will ask Rodgers-Cromartie, who as of right now has the seventh highest cap hit on the team, to re-do his contract to lower his base salary.

We don’t think they will. Even if the Giants were to convert Rodgers-Cromartie’s number to the minimum they’d only be looking at a $2.79 million savings, according to Spotrac’s roster management tool.