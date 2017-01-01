New York Giants: What We’ve Learned from the 19-10 Win Over Washington

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo insisted all along that he would play his starters. Sure enough, he did just that for the most part, only removing select players such as cornerback Janoris Jenkins, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive tackle Damon Harrison from their 19-10 win over Washington.

The Giants win means Washington is out of the playoff hunt. However, the Giants are still waiting to find out who they will face in the Wild Card game next week. With Seattle beating San Francisco and Atlanta handling New Orleans, the Giants will face the winner of the Green Bay – Detroit game.

Some thoughts about the Giants’ win, their 11th of the season, which makes McAdoo the first Giants head coach to win that many games in his first season since Dan Reeves went 11-5 in 1993.

The Offense is Still a Concern

The Giants offense last scored 20 points all by its lonesome back on November 27, 2016, a 27-13 win over Cleveland. And of those 27 points, seven came courtesy of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who had a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The story has been the same every week: self-inflicted wounds. Whether it’s Eli Manning making a questionable decision or coming up short with the ball, a penalty that wipes out a nice gain, a drop or a miscommunication, there’s been something every week that has popped out to send this offense back to square one just as it looks like it’s finally taken a step forward.

This week, the Giants had 12 possessions with half of them ending after three-and-out. That’s not going to cut it in the postseason.

Nor is the red zone production, for that matter. The Giants finished this season with 43 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. They scored touchdowns on 23 of those trips (46.5 percent). That’s concerning, too.

The Giants are about to take a step up in class starting next week and if this offense doesn’t start stringing together longer drives, it’s going to be a very brief postseason run for Big Blue, defense or no defense.

Ben’s Moxy

I had zero issue with McAdoo’s decision to go for it on fourth down in the third quarter. In fact, I liked it for the simple message it sent to both teams, that the Giants weren’t going to back down and that if Washington wanted the game, they’d have to rally up to take it from New York.

What I did have an issue with was the play call. Whether that was McAdoo’s call or Manning changed the play at the line of scrimmage, I think I might have been more surprised if anyone other than Odell Beckham Jr. had been the target in that situation.

Run Game ‘Perks’ Up

Running back Paul Perkins not only got the much-deserved start today, he rewarded the coaches’ faith in him by becoming the first Giants running back to run for 100 yards this season.

Perkins finished with 21 carries for 102 yards, and what was most impressive is just when you thought the kid was stopped stone cold, he found a way to pick up a few extra yards.

The last time the Giants had a running back rush for 100 yards was Week 17 of last season when Rashad Jennings carried the rock 27 times for 170 yards.

Speaking of the running game, which finished with 40 carries for 161 yards (4.0 average), the Giants are 3-0 this season when they have more running attempts than passing. That trend needs to continue.

Snacks for All

I really like how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been working defensive tackle Damon Harrison into the pass rush. The man nicknamed Snacks finished with four tackles (all solo), two of them quite impressive as the 350-pounder who seems as light on his feet as the next guy ran down ball carriers with seemingly no effort.

But it’s the pass rush that was quite impressive. Actually if you go back to last season when he was with the Jets, Harrison, an accomplished run stopper, started to show that he can be an every down defensive tackle toward the end of that season.

This week, it paid off. He came up with one of the Giants’ four sacks on the day and had one hit on Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Snacks’ ability to help pick up some of the pass rushing slack the Giants lost with Jason Pierre-Paul’s injury is something that hasn’t gotten a lot of notice, but probably should.

Shades of ’07

At the top of this piece, I mentioned how McAdoo ran with most of his starters all game.

In retrospect, it was a smart decision. The Giants not only knocked a pesky Washington team out of the postseason hunt (and on their own turf, no less), McAdoo sent a message to his team which I can’t help but compare to the message Tom Coughlin sent to the 2007 Giants.

People will say the Giants had nothing to play for this week, but they really did. That something was momentum, and while the game was a nail biter, I doubt there’s a single player in that locker room who doesn’t believe that he can rise above whoever the team faces next week.

Kudos to Odell

I’ve been openly critical of Odell Beckham Jr. for some of his sideline histrionics, but I’ll give credit where it’s due. These last few games, Beckham has shown maturity in the face of adversity (yes, I know about his postgame rant after the Eagles loss, but I had no problem with a competitor showing emption after being beaten the way the Giants were.)

Beckham, who finishes the 2016 regular season with a career high 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns, fell six catches short of Steve Smith’s record of 107 set in 2009.

.@OBJ_3 just became the second Giant in franchise history with 100 receptions in a single season! #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/EkfK5qRHYN — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2017



Records or no records aside, kudos to Beckham for denying nemesis Josh Norman entry into his head this week. I think back to what offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said about Beckham and opponents, how some opponents like to try to get into Beckham’s head to knock him off his game. Well Beckham hasn’t allowed that to happen, and when he keeps his cool and his focus, the Giants are a better team with him.

Defensive Dominance

The Giants defense allowed just one touchdown this week, a 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to tight end Jordan Reed.

that touchdown was the 25th offensive touchdown allowed by the Giants this season. Coming into this game, they had allowed a league-low 24 offensive touchdowns.

What a difference a year and $200 million makes, right?

Players of the Game

The Giants got some major contributions this week from guys who for one reason or another haven’t gotten many opportunities to contribute on a regular basis this year. Those guys need to be acknowledged.

The first is receiver Tavarres King. King has been inactive in nine of the Giants last 10 games, but got the nod this week. he caught his one pass target for 44 yards, but the catch was a big one which came in the fourth quarter.

HIGHLIGHT: Tavarres King picks up 44 yards and the #Giants are in business https://t.co/JZ4YzIqPg9 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 2, 2017

King’s reception along the sideline gave the Giants 1st-and-10 at the Washington 25-yard like. Although the drive stalled, it he helped set up Robbie Gould’s 40-yard field goal which put the Giants ahead for good.

The next guy is Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Rodgers-Cromartie technically lost the starting job to Eli Apple, but as the Giants like to always say, they have three starting cornerbacks, and Rodgers-Cromartie has really made a strong case to stick around next year.

HIGHLIGHT: DRC intercepts Cousins in the closing minutes! #NYGvsWAS https://t.co/W3kd2XAff9 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 2, 2017

The veteran cornerback recorded two interceptions this week, including one at his 25-yard line to snuff out a Washington scoring drive. That’s four interceptions for Rodgers-Cromartie over the final three games, which gives him six for the year and an extra $500K in his base pay next year.

And last but not least, kudos to defensive back Leon Hall, who has been a Swiss army knife for the defense. Inactive for a four-game stretch midway through the season, Hall has logged 9 tackles, 1 sacks, 1 tackle for a loss, and 1 pass breakup since returning to active status.

Hall recorded one of the Giants’ four sacks this week to go along with four tackles and one tackle for a loss.