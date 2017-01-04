Odell Beckham Jr. Excited for the Playoffs

Ever since he came into the NFL, New York Giants receiver OBJ has been itching to play in a postseson game.

On Sunday, he’ll get his wish when the giants travel to Green Bya to face the Packers in the Wild Card round. And Beckham can’t wait.

“I expect to be very excited, very anxious. It’s a situation I’ve never been in, something I feel like I’ve always dreamed of,” he said Wednesday.

“I’ve had to sit back and watch playoffs the past two years since I’ve been in the league and even before that I was watching playoffs. I’m really excited right now.”

Even to play in the cold?

“It’s perfect football weather,” Beckham said with a smile.

While the Giants aren’t being given much of a chance to win Sunday’s game by the odds makers, Beckham said that like quarterback Eli Manning, he too thrives off of being cast as the underdog.

“That’s kind of how it’s been for me all of my life,” he said. “I’ve always been the underdog, going into college, when you had the little rivals ratings. Even going into the league, I always felt as if I had a chip on my shoulder. I don’t think it’ll ever leave. That’s just how I was raised, how I grew up, as the underdog. You thrive on these moments.”

To make sure that the experience isn’t a one-and-done affair, Beckham said that it’s essential for everyone to step up with their best.

“We all have to make plays and whatever it is, whenever your number is called, if it’s a slant, you take it to the house; if it’s a deep ball, you take it to the house,” he said. “We need those big time plays and we’re going to need them from everybody.”

That includes Beckham himself.

“I pride myself on making plays, I pride myself on being the very best that I can be, so these plays, they all have to be made. Each ball has to be caught, each route has to be ran precisely and you need to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. It’s all about the timing.

“The big plays are definitely going to help. If we come out and execute and do things the right way, we out-execute a team, I don’t know if the big play’s an X-factor, so to say, but they definitely can’t hurt you.”