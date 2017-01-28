Rashad Jennings Named a Finalist for Byron “Whizzer” White Award

New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings was announced as one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association’s 2017 Byron “Whizzer” White Award, given annually to a player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their team cities and hometowns.

The award was established by the professional football players of America to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to one of their own, Supreme Court Justice Byron Raymond “Whizzer” White—scholar, athlete, patriot, humanitarian and public servant. The honor has been presented by the NFLPA since 1967.

Jennings, who was also a finalist for the award last year, established the Rashad Jennings Foundation to inspire youth by making reading fun, providing mentorship for individual success and promoting health and fitness worldwide.

The finalists’ applications will be reviewed and voted on by a panel of judges across labor, media, sport, service and charity.

The committee includes Charlie Batch (former NFL player and 2013 winner of the Whizzer White award), Ryan Clark (former NFL player and NFLPA Executive Committee member), Kelly Love (VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Delta Private Jets), Tom Pelissero (NFL writer for USA Today), Marc Pollick (President and founder of The Giving Back Fund) and D. Taylor (President of UNITE HERE).

In addition to Jennings, Johnny Hekker (Los Angeles Rams), Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles), Clinton McDonald (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) were named as finalists for the 2017 award.

The 2017 Byron “Whizzer” White Award winner will be announced 3:30 p.m. CST on February 2 at the NFLPA’s annual Super Bowl press conference. The winner will receive $100,000 for the charity of his choice.