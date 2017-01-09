Reese: Time for Beckham to Grow Up

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese had some harsh, but much needed words for receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the highly talented but ultra-emotional player who has drawn just as much attention for what he does off the field as on it.

It’s time to grow up.

Reese, speaking to the media the day after the giants were eliminated from the postseason by the Green Bay Packers, was responding to the latest questions surrounding Beckham’s off-field behavior.

Per ESPN, Beckham, who had one of the worst games of his career on the biggest stage to date, allegedly punched a hole in the wall just outside of Lambeau Field in anger and was also seen banging his head against a door in frustration.

Earlier in the game, Beckham and his fellow receivers raised a few eyebrows when they went outside in the frigid cold in Green Bay without their shirts, a decision that teammate Victor Cruz said was nothing more than trying to get their mindset right for the conditions.

Those incidents, plus Beckham’s ill-advised decision to fly to Miami for a night of partying, a decision that while not directly affecting the outcome of the game did create an unnecessary distraction for the Giants as they prepared for their first playoff berth since 2011, as well as earlier incidents in the year that included his goofing with the kicking net and his meltdown in Philadelphia after a loss to the Eagles have the Giants concerned.

“We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do that,” Reese said Monday. “He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field.

“But the things he does off the football field, he’s got to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it. I know he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands that he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.”

Reese said he already had a conversation with Beckham about his behavior and mentioned that the team would do what it could to support the receiver in his attempt to tone down his flamboyant behavior. The general manager also added that the team was gathering factors regarding the alleged Beckham wall punching incident.

Reese is hopeful that with the proper support structure in place, Beckham will respond accordingly.

“I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things he does,” Reese said. “Everyone knows he’s a gifted player, but there’s some things he’s done that he needs to look in the mirror and be honest with himself about it. I think he’ll do that. We’ll help him with that, but he has to help himself.”

Quarterback Eli Manning, who admitted that his comedy routine last week when the Giants returned to practice was to help diffuse some of the distraction Beckham’s latest antics created, said it was important for Beckham to think through what repercussions his actions might create.

“You just have to learn the perception of things makes it different,” Manning said. “If you do things, you have to back it up.”

Like Reese, Manning isn’t about to give up on his young teammate.

“He’s passionate and he wants to win. This was important for him. He wanted to go out there and have the best game of his career. Maybe he put too much pressure on himself and emphasis.

“Unfortunately, going to the playoffs is different. It’s different for everyone. We didn’t have a lot of people that have been to the playoffs. I hate to say that when I’m in my 13th year, but sometimes guys just have to go through it and see what it’s like,” Manning said.

“Understand that they can’t make it bigger than what it is. You have to have a calm mindset and just go out there and play football. Be relaxed and bring out your best. Don’t try to play your best, you just have to trust the training and just go do it. I think Odell is going to be fine. He’s learning every year and this is another learning experience for him.”

Beckham was not available during the extended open locker room period to meet with reporters.