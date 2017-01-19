Report: Giants Add Kicker Aldrick Rosas

by

The New York Giants get reinforcement at the kicker spot.

With Robbie Gould set to hit free agency, the New York Giants have added kicker Aldrick Rosas on a reserve/futures contract according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Rosas, 6-2, 195 pounds out of Southern Oregon, was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016. While at Southern Oregon University he converted school-record 97.7 percent of his PATs…made 25 of his 32 field goal attempts during his career while also producing  123 touchbacks on 204 kickoffs.

Rosas suffered a torn ACL in 2014 on the final kickoff in the National Championship game. Prior to his injury, he was a key piece in Southern Oregon’s National Championship season, converting  16 of his 21 field goal attempts and 83-of-86 PATs and 76 touchbacks that season.

After being cut by the Titans on Sept, 2, Rosas was invited to try out with the Dallas Cowboys in a group that, per Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, also included Gould and Kai Forbath.

Rosas was born on Dec. 30, 1994 in Chico, Calif.

Patricia Traina
Senior Editor

Related Posts