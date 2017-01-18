Report: Giants Add Veteran Center Khaled Holmes

The New York Giants have reportedly signed center Khaled Holmes to a reserve/futures contract.

Holmes, 6-foot-3, 309 pounds played his college ball at USC. He was a fourth round  pick by the Indianapolis Colts  in 2013.

Holmes played in 17 games, making nine starts over three seasons with the Colts. He spent 2016 with the Chicago Bears but did not make their 53-man roster and was out of the league this past season.

Patricia Traina
Senior Editor

