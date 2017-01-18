Report: Giants Add Veteran Center Khaled Holmes

The New York Giants have reportedly signed center Khaled Holmes to a reserve/futures contract.

Holmes, 6-foot-3, 309 pounds played his college ball at USC. He was a fourth round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2013.

Source: the Giants have signed former Colts & Bears C Khaled Holmes. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2017

Holmes played in 17 games, making nine starts over three seasons with the Colts. He spent 2016 with the Chicago Bears but did not make their 53-man roster and was out of the league this past season.