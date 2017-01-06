Collins, Harrison Earn 1st Team AP All-Pro Honors

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison and safety Landon Collins were named to the Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro team.

Harrison and Collins are the first Giants players to be voted NFL All-Pro team first-team since 2011, the year defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul earned the honors.

Harrison has delivered the good for a Giants defense that last year ranked __ against the run. In 16 starts, he’s led all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 86 tackles (55 solo), and posted a career-best 2.5 sacks to go along with six tackles for losses and a pass defensed.

Collins has started all 32 games in his career. He finished the 2016 season as the Giants defensive team leader in tackles (125), the second time he’s topped his teammates in that category. His 125 tackles (100 solo) is also a franchise record for a safety.

Collins, the only player in NFL history to have at least 100 tackles, 100+ solo tackles, 2+ sacks, five interceptions, and 12 passes defensed in a season, won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Weeks 7 and 9 (the Giants had a bye in Week 8), and was the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month in November.

The Giants also had four players named to the All-Pro second team: receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, and cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Beckham finished third in the NFL with 101 receptions and 1,367 yards, and fifth with 10 touchdown catches.

Vernon had 64 tackles (46 solo). He finished as the team leader with 8.5 sacks, and recorded 17 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Jenkins, the Giants shutdown corner who usually drew coverage of the opposition’s top receiver, recorded 49 tackles (44 solo), three interceptions and 18 passes defensed. Jenkins was voted to the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Rodgers-Cromartie, a 2015 Pro Bowler and a starter last year, took on a new role this year as a slot cornerback who also provided support on the outside. He finished with 49 tackles (1 solo), and added team-high totals of six interceptions and 21 passes defensed.