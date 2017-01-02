I on Strategy: Giants at Washington Review

The Giants went into Washington with a few goals in mind: play to win, get the offense on track and come out of the game healthy for the playoffs.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, the offense, which is still trying to find itself. On the face of it, one may say the offense showed promise in the first half but sputtered in the second. We really do not think that is the case.

The Giants mixed in some substitutions in the second half, namely not having Odell Beckham Jr. in the game, and there’s little question that not having Beckham or the threat of him at the very least did alter the coverage. When Beckham was in the game, Washington countered with a lot of nickel coverage.

This time around, the Giants were able to counter that strategy by running the ball, something they weren’t able to do earlier in the season. The Giants’ running game is probably the one area within the offense that has taken the biggest step forward, and that’s largely due to the emergence of rookie Paul Perkins, a dynamic young runner who has shown vision and quick twitch.

This week, Perkins got the start and had three more carries than Jennings, but he also had more yards—102 to Jennings’ 52. While the smallish Perkins didn’t break any tackles (then again, neither did the much bigger Jennings), the rookie, per Pro Football Focus, managed to average 2.1 yards after contact.

That the Giants have the running game going meant that Washington, concerned about stopping the slant routes to Beckham, played its linebackers off the line of scrimmage a bit. This, in turn, gave the offensive line more room to operate and create running lanes for the running backs—often between the tackles.

We saw a few instances in which the Giants’ offensive linemen took turns getting to the second level to make blocks. That was a big contribution to the team being able to rush for 161 yards total and the lone touchdown.

Another big key that doesn’t get mentioned much is the blocking responsibilities of the receivers. We saw some of the most physical play we’ve seen this year from the Giants’ receivers in this one, particularly from Victor Cruz, Beckham and Sterling Shepard, whose applications into the defensive back club should be approved after showing themselves worthy of being aggressive enough to fight for balls, to take out defenders looking to make tackles and to keep errant balls out of harm’s way.

We also have to give kudos to the receivers for doing a superb job either blocking down the field or selling the pass in such a way that the cornerbacks and safeties were completely taken out of playing the run.

We always say when wide receivers block, those 5- and 10-yard runs can easily turn into 15- or 20-yard gains. Three of the Giants’ 10 longest plays from scrimmage this week, all runs by Perkins (of 8, 22 and 14 yards) exemplified this philosophy.

Speaking of the wide receivers, while we’re sure it didn’t help those who had their fantasy football championships this week, sitting Beckham in the second half was the right thing to do.

This week, the Giants dusted off Tavarres King, who had previously spent most of the season on the inactive list. One of King’s strengths is straight-ahead speed, so the Giants took advantage of that by having him run those types of straight-ahead routes down the field.

On his 44-yard reception, King ran a fly route, the catch setting up what became the game-winning field goal. Now, while we liked that King outran his man, what we really liked is that he stayed under control when executing his route, and calmly locked the ball in.

Too often, a young receiver with limited chances sometimes feels the need to make a statement, which results in him doing something stupid to throw the route off. King’s self-control made this key play possible, and should hopefully earn him more snaps moving forward.

Further, we like that what little King did means that now, the Packers, the Giants’ next opponent in the playoffs, will have something more to think about.

Let’s flip over to the defensive side of the ball. We have talked a lot about the pass defense but the defensive front lead by Damon “Snacks” Harrison has been almost perfect. Washington could not get anything done on the ground, which forced them to go to the air often. When that happens, the Giants are able to implement Phase Two of their defensive scheme.

Phase 2 involves corners who play nose-to-nose, man-to-man defense coupled with a defensive front, which, on its own, gets to the quarterback.

The problem for opposing quarterbacks is the defensive front is not only doing it on their own. There are often a myriad of linebackers and defensive backs that take their shot at rushing the quarterback.

Having Janoris Jenkins back this week, even if it was just for half of the game, was really a key, as it gave them three quality corners that can play man-to-man coverage.

This swarming, aggressive defense was up against what many consider one of the best receiving tandems in the game on Sunday.

Add to that, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins came into this game, throwing the ball well, showing himself more than capable of throwing the deep ball.

Cousins did try and attack the Giants deep and was successful the one time that they were able to get safety Andrew Adams in single coverage down the field. Otherwise, the Giants were having none of the deep stuff.

We’re really not sure what the Giants’ first foray into the playoffs is going to bring, but how nice is it to mention the words “Giants” and “playoffs” in the same sentence—in a positive way—and not be talking about baseball?