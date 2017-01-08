Watch: Who’s Afraid of the Cold? Not the Giants Receivers

Cold? What cold?

That’s what members of the New York Giants receiving corps, the same group who just several days ago posed for a photo sans their shirts on board a boat during a quick trip down to Miami, think about the sub-freezing temperatures that are in today’s forecast for their Wild Card game at Green Bay.

All week long the receivers and the rest of their teammates have downplayed the frigid conditions that are expected at kickoff, saying that the weather is just a mindset and that once the game starts, it’s something they plan to put out of their minds.

Those sentiments were echoed by head coach Ben McAdoo, a veteran of the Green Bay cold weather this time of year.

“We are good with the weather,” he said Friday, “We are looking forward to it.”

For other Giants players, tis will be a new experience, playing in such frigid conditions. Running back Paul Perkins, who is projected to get the start and the bulk of the carries, has never played in such frigid conditions before on any level.

“This is probably the coldest I’ve played in,” he said this week. “I’m not accustomed to too cold of weather, but it’s not going to be a big deal.”

Why not?

“Because we’re focused on the game plan,” he said. “The weather is secondary.”

What’s not secondary is ball security. Last week, the Giants didn’t put any calls on the ground in the regular-season finale at Washington, but earlier this season during the Week 5 game at Green Bay, the Giants did have a lost fumble.

“You’ve just got to protect (the ball),” said running back Rashad Jennings. “The football is a little bit harder when it’s cold outside, it could get moist just simply because of the weather and the dew but he’ll be fine.”