Wild Card Weekend: Giants Heading to Green Bay Sunday

Thanks to the Green Bay Packers’ 31-17 win over the Detroit Lions, the Packers have clinched the NFC North and the No. 4 seed. That means they will host the New York Giants next Sunday in the first round of the Wild Card, the game scheduled for a 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Giants and Packers have already met once before this season, a 23-16 Packers win in what was Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s first game against his old team as a head coach. That loss back on October 9 was the Giants’ third of the season, a game that took place in primetime.

McAdoo and the Giants will get a second chance to face Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company in the hopes of atoning for the meltdown earlier in the year.

The Giants are 2-0 against the Packers in the postseason dating back to 2007 when they defeated them 23-20 in overtime for the NFC Championship, and then again in 2011 with a 37-20 triumph in the divisional round. They are 3-4 all-time against Green Bay.

The Lions, who finish second in the NFC North and who get the sixth and last playoff seed in the NFC thanks to the Giants knocking off Washington earlier in the day, will visit Seattle on Saturday night. That game will be broadcast by NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The playoff schedule is also partly set for the divisional round. Dallas, the No. 1 seed, will host the lowest remaining seeded team on Sunday, January 15 at 4:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta, the No. 2 seed, will host the second lowest remaining seeded team on Saturday, January 14 at 4:35 p.m.

With the 2016 regular-season wrapped up, the Giants 2017 home and away opponents are also set. Besides home and road games against the three NFC East teams (Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia), the Giants will host the Rams, Seattle, Kansas City, San Diego and Detroit.

The other road games will include Arizona, San Francisco, Denver, Oakland and Tampa Bay.