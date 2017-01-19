Year in Review: Darkwa, DeOssie and Donnell

Reviewing Orleans Darkwa (IR), Zak DeOssie and Larry Donnell

ORLEANS DARKWA, RB

2016 Season in Review

The Giants wanted to avoid another four-man running back committee; as a result, Darkwa, before a leg injury landed him on injured reserve, worked almost exclusively on special teams.

When he was given chances, Darkwa seemed to be able to make something out of nothing if the blocking in front of him broke down.

He finished with 30 attempts for 111 yards (3.7 average) and two touchdowns, having started two of the 10 games in which he played in place of the injured Rashad Jennings. Darkwa also added two receptions for 12 yards.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Darkwa will be a restricted free agent. He will likely draw an original round tender, the amount of which is still to be determined.

2017 Outlook

With the Giants likely to tweak the running back unit—starter Rashad Jennings’ roster spot could be in jeopardy—Darkwa should get another chance to show that he deserves a bigger slice of the pie on offense.

ZAK DEOSSIE, LS

2016 Season in Review

DeOssie rebounded from a 2015 season-ending wrist injury, an injury that was said to have forced him to re-learn his craft. Thankfully, the special teams captain’s muscle memory kicked in because he ended up an asset on a special teams unit that, for the most part this season, played well.

While some of DeOssie’s snaps weren’t always on the money, what he continued to do well as hustle downfield on punt coverage, where often times he was among the first to make a tackle. He finished with eight special teams tackles (seven solo) this season, putting him in second place behind team-leader Dwayne Harris (11 total tackles, seven solo).

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

DeOssie will be an unrestricted free agent. He is coming off a 1-year, $1.1 million contract which included $825,000 as his base salary.

2017 Outlook

The second-longest tenured Giant behind quarterback Eli Manning, DeOssie has had on-again, off-again issues with his back, but has managed to fight through them. Thee two-time Pro Bow center will be 33 years old, still young enough to continue contributing on another short-term contract.

LARRY DONNELL, TE

2016 Season in Review

Larry Donnell is one of those guys whose careers started out with a bang but dropped off to a whisper.

After catching people’s attention in 2014 with career highs in receptions (63), receiving yardage (623) and touchdowns (six), Donnell’s career literally fell off a cliff.

He bounced back from his season-ending neck injury, but his inconsistency in blocking combined with his inability to pick up yards after the catch and ball security issues led to him being removed from the starting lineup after six starts. Once a player ends up being benched for multiple games, that’s usually the kiss of death for his time with the club.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Donnell will be an unrestricted free agent after playing out the 2016 RFA original round tender of $1.671 million last year.

2017 Outlook

The Giants are all but certain to go in a different direction at tight end, a direction that is not expected to include Donnell.