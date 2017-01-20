Year in Review: Edwards, Flowers, Goodson and Gould

Reviewing Ben Edwards (IR), Ereck Flowers, B.J. Goodson, and Robbie Gould

BEN EDWARDS, WR

2016 Season in Review

Edwards, 5-10, 197 pounds, spent the 2016 season on injured reserve.

He was originally signed by the Giants May 11, 2015, following that year’s rookie minicamp, but has been on injured reserve in each of his first two pro seasons, a hamstring strain in 2015 and a knee sprain suffered on April 27, 2016 which ended that season before it even began.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Edwards is scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent.

2017 Outlook

With the Giants having added Sterling Shepard as their long-term slot, Edwards will likely have to look elsewhere to continue his NFL career.

ERECK FLOWERS, LT

2016 Season in Review

It’s still a bit premature to label Ereck Flowers, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft, a bust, but things sure don’t look promising after two seasons.

Blessed with ideal size and strength for an offensive lineman, Flowers’ biggest problem has been inconsistency with his technique, particularly in pass protection.

When he gets beat by his man, which unfortunately was more than the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning would have liked this year, Flowers resorts to grabbing and bear hugging his man, an action that almost always is going to lead to a little yellow flag.

Thus, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Flowers, for the second year in a row, led the Giants in penalties with 14 (one was declined). Of those 13 accepted penalties, nine were for holding and nine in total resulted in a stalled scoring drive.

In the postseason, his one penalty for a false start also led to a stalled scoring drive.

In two years’ worth of regular season games, Flowers has 23 penalties, 14 of which have led to stalled scoring drives. In his rookie season, he was only called for holding four times.

To be fair, Flowers is on his second offensive line coach at the NFL level in as many seasons. However, he worked with Mike Solari, the current offensive line coach, dating back to April so one would have hoped that any technique flaws would have improved by season’s end.

It did not, and now the Giants are left with a hole in an already messed up offensive unit that they weren’t counting on.

“Ereck has played basically every snap since he has been here. He is an early out junior, still a young player, but it is time for him to show us the fruits of being a first round draft pick, and I still think he has a chance to do that,” said general manager Jerry Reese on Exit Day.

The question is at what position. whereas the Giants and Reese were stubborn to a fault in their insistence over the 2016 offseason that Flowers was their left tackle of the future, Reese has since backed away from that stance.

“We will evaluate that,” he said. “Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player.”

Time is running out.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Flowers will carry a $3.925 million cap figure in 2017, $1.743 million being his base salary.

2017 Outlook

The Giants must decide after the 2017 season if they want to pick up Flowers’ option year, which means the upcoming 2017 season is going to be a make-or-break for the young man.

While we don’t know how he trains in the offseason, one would hope that given the two years of struggles he’s had, that he gets himself into LeCharles Bentley’s O-Line Performance Center in the offseason, the same program that center Weston Richburg and guard John Jerry attended.

The other question mark regarding Flowers is where will he fit in on the 2017 offensive line. That answer might very well depend on if he does enroll in additional training and how well he fares in terms of improving his technique.

One possibility that we are not necessarily on board with is to move Flowers to right tackle. While there are differences in technique on each side, there are still some fundamentals such as moving one’s feet and bending at the knees to establish a base that apply to both sides, something that Flowers has struggled with in two seasons.

Add to that opposing defenses tend to move their pass rushers around, and it all comes back down to getting Flowers to fix his technique flaws.

Flowers’ flaws might be masked better if he moves inside to guard, but such a move could open another can of worms given that at 6-6, Flowers is probably too tall to be effective at guard unless he learns how to properly bend to gain leverage.

About the only thing that’s for certain is that barring a season-ending injury, Flowers will probably be one of the starting five offensive linemen. Where he ends up playing is anyone’s guess right now.

B.J. GOODSON, LB

2016 Season in Review

Goodson received 13 defensive snaps in 2016, the majority of them coming in short yardage or goal-line situations and recording just two tackles.

As was the case in his college career, Goodson is developing in increments—the coaches had him learn the strong side linebacker spot in addition to improving as an inside linebacker, a process that came along slowly.

“He has done a nice job,” linebackers coach Bill McGovern said on December 2 of Goodson. “He is getting better and better.”

So why not give him some increased reps?

“We have tried to get him in sometimes, it is just that certain games it kind of dictated that it didn’t work out that way. But he has progressed. He is understanding the defense. There are a lot of little subtleties and nuances that a young guy has to learn, especially in (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s) system with the linebackers, and right now he is getting to them though. You are seeing the light bulb really starting to go on and seeing him starting to improve.”

Where Goodson earned his keep was on special teams, where he finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Goodson is about to enter Year 2 of his rookie deal in which he’ll have a modest $685,551 cap hit.

2017 Outlook

Goodson should be in line for additional snaps on defense, though he still might be another year away from taking over the starting inside linebacker job. Of course, that all depends on whether the Giants re-sign soon-to-be veteran free agents Kelvin Sheppard (unlikely) and/or Keenan Robinson (possibly) to new short-term deals.



ROBBIE GOULD, K

2016 Season in Review

Gould came off his couch and to the Giants rescue after the Josh Brown scandal came to a head. The former Chicago Bear high-tailed it out to London where he made his Giants debut.

Gould started his Giants career strong: He made all of his field goal attempts (10 of 10), including four attempts between the 40 and 49 yard-line.

Gould was also reliable on his PATs, though in back-to-back games midway through the year, including one against his former teammates, Gould made four of seven PATs. Fortunately, the missed PATs didn’t affect the outcome of the game.

Gould’s biggest struggles were on kickoffs. Of his 43 kickoffs, 22 were returned (24.5 average per return) and only 19 went for touchbacks.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Gould is an unrestricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

After going through a bit of a revolving door with Randy Bullock, then Brown and then Gould, the Giants, who historically have gotten multiple years out of their kicker, would probably prefer to have someone on board for the long-term.

The 35-year-old Gould’s performance was certainly reliable enough to warrant his return, but if the Giants can get by with a younger and cheaper option that can hang around for a while, that might just be the option they take.