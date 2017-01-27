Year in Review: Eli Manning

Number wise, Manning’s production was on par with what he’s done in the past: he completed 63 percent of his pass attempts (an improvement from the year prior when the passing offense was a top-10 unit); he threw for over 4,000 yards for the third season in a row; he topped 25 touchdowns and he kept his interceptions to under 20 (16).

But the numbers only tell part of the story. There were times when Manning didn’t look to be throwing the ball well, missing open targets. Likewise, some of his decisions to force balls into double or triple coverage were head-scratchers.

So what exactly happened? Manning, as usual, said to the very end that he has to make better decisions, has to make better throws, etc.

Part of the problem starts up front behind an offensive line that at times struggled to hold its blocks. This was a big reason why the Giants rarely threw the ball down the field—there just wasn’t enough time to let things develop. It was also a big reason why there were times when Manning looked awkward throwing the ball, this due to his inability to step into his throws or his being forced to throw on the run, which he has never done well.

The absence of a consistent running game also kept this offense from using play-action. And yes, the offensive play calling was vanilla and, at times, predictable as was the insistence to force-feed the ball to Odell Beckham Jr., whom defenses figured out could be neutralized by umbrella coverage.

Part of what enables Manning to make a living in this game has been his gun-slinger mentality. This is a quarterback who has never been afraid to take chances if it means making plays. However, the quarterback can only do so much, and it’s pretty clear given the offense’s struggles that the supporting cast Manning had this year which was supposed to be better than 2015’s just wasn’t up to par.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Manning has a 2017 cap figure of $19.7 million, down from the $24.2 million figure he had in 2016. Manning’s base salary also drops from $17.5 million (the high point in his current contract) to $13 million, $11 million of which becomes guaranteed early in the 2017 league year.

2017 Outlook

Manning obviously isn’t going anywhere in 2017 (unless his iron-man streak comes to an end), but it’s clear given last season’s performance that he’s at a point where he needs help in order to elevate this offense to the level it’s capable of reaching.

Upgrading the offensive line with a group that can actually make and hold its pass blocks has to be the front office’s top priority if this offense is to eventually open things up down the field. At this point in the 36-year-old Manning’s career, a veteran offensive tackle might be just what the doctor ordered as to start over again with a rookie at such a critical position probably isn’t the way to go.

It would also behoove the front office to come up with a tall receiver–in 2011, the year Manning recorded a career-high 4,933 passing yards, he had 6-1 Hakeem Nicks as one of his primary receiving targets and 6-6 tight end Jake Ballard as another.

A steady running game will also go a long way toward helping to open things up for play-action, something that hasn’t been as frequent in this Giants offense of late.