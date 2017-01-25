Year in Review: Kennard and King

Reviewing Devon Kennard and Tavarres King.

DEVON KENNARD, LB

2016 Season in Review

Devon Kennard’s third season turned out to be one of his best and most productive for two main reasons.

The first reason is he stayed healthy. Whether it was due to a change in his offseason training program, the magic of new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman, or pure luck, Kennard played his first 16-game NFL season, landing on the injury report just one time all season (before the Ravens game with a concussion).

The bigger reason is that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo found a way to get the most out of Kennard, a 3-4 pass rusher in college. Spagnuolo sometimes brought Kennard in as a down lineman with his hand in the dirt; other times, he sent him as a stand-up pass rusher (this, by the way, is probably the role they had in mind for Leonard Floyd, had they been able to land him in the draft).

Kennard finished with a career-high 61 total tackles. While he only mustered up one sack—his career high in this regard was 4.5, which he registered in his rookie campaign in 2014—Kennard was a big reason why mobile quarterbacks didn’t have as much luck breaking the pocket as they did in the past.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Kennard will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2017. He’ll count for $726,140 against the salary cap.

2017 Outlook

If the Giants believe the old Ernie Accorsi theory that a team can never have too many pass rushers, then don’t be surprised if they continue taking advantage of Kennard’s ability as a pass rusher more often in 2017.

TAVARRES KING, WR

2016 Season in Review

Tavarres King, 6-1, 179 pounds, put together a preseason performance that stirred up some memories of Victor Cruz’s amazing 2010 preseason.

King, a 2013 fifth-round draft pick by Denver, led the Giants receivers with seven receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns, showing excellent straight-ahead speed and a willingness to mix it up against physical defenders.

Like Cruz, King faded almost as quickly as he flashed following the impressive summer showing; the difference though is King didn’t land on injured reserve like Cruz did (with a hamstring).

When the regular season rolled around, King dressed for the first five games of the year, coming up with no receptions in those games.

Then he went on to be inactive in nine of the next 10 games, his only appearance coming on Nov. 14, a game in which Cruz missed due to an ankle sprain. King recorded one catch for six yards in that game. The Giants went with Roger Lewis Jr., who played special teams whereas King did not.

King didn’t resurface again until the regular-season finale when his lone reception, a 44-yard strike, reminded everyone of his good height, his physical style of play and his ability to separate from defenders.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

The 2017 season will be a contract year for King, who is set to count for $690,000 against he salary cap.

2017 Outlook

The Giants need at least one, if not two tall, physical receivers for this offense to get back on track. King should get an opportunity to show that the flashes from 2016 weren’t just random strokes of luck.

Whether he can write a similar story as Cruz, who was also an undrafted free agent, remains to be seen, but considering he’ll be 27 years old, it’s probably now or never for King.