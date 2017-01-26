Year in Review: LaCosse and Lewis

Reviewing Matt LaCosse and Roger Lewis Jr.

MATT LACOSSE, TE

2016 Season in Review

For the second straight year, promising tight end Matt LaCosse was forced to injured reserve even before he had a chance to show what he could bring to the table during training camp and the preseason.

LaCosse, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, came in with a reputation as being a versatile player capable of lining up as an in-line tight end, fullback, H-back and in the slot.

Standing 6-6 and 250 pounds, LaCosse also makes for a nice sized receiving target, having finished his four-year collegiate career at Illinois with 38 receptions for 397 yards and six touchdowns.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Lacosse is currently an exclusive rights free agent who should be getting a one-year, no-frills tender.

2017 Outlook

With the tight end position wide open—and the Giants might very well add to it via the draft—LaCosse has to find a way to shake off the injury bug and put his two years of classroom work in learning this offense to his advantage.

If he suffers another injury, that will probably mark the end of his chances with this team.

ROGER LEWIS, JR.

2016 Season in Review

This rookie’s development as a very reliable gunner on punts was one of the season’s more unexpected developments and a rare development at that considering most of the best gunners in the league are defensive backs.

Lewis’ physical style of play is a big reason why he started to get a game-day uniform after being inactive for the first three weeks. As the year went on, he learned how to fine-tune his contain and play his angles better.

As a receiver, Lewis had a mixed showing, catching seven of 19 pass targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns. However when asked to block downfield, Lewis brought the same intensity that he brought to special teams.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Lewis is about to enter the second of his three-year deal with a cap figure of $540,000 for 2017.

2017 Outlook

Lewis will get another opportunity to compete in training camp for a bigger piece of the receiver pie this summer. but really, it will be his continuing his fine special teams play which will enable him to make a living on this team.