Year in Review: Perkins, Pinkins, and Pugh

Reviewing Paul Perkins, Eric Pinkins and Justin Pugh

PAUL PERKINS, RB

2016 Season in Review

When you think about how far Paul Perkins came in his rookie season, it truly is amazing.

Perkins overcame a setback resulting from the rule that prohibits draft picks from joining their new NFL teams until they finish their classes. Because his college semester ran late, Perkins missed the entire OTA session, which put him behind the eight ball.

Credit the young man for hitting the books hard and doing all he could to get himself caught up, a refreshing change from recent past draft picks who have had to overcome similar road blocks.

Perkins ultimately went from being just a special teams contributor to playing on offense, showing an explosive burst, some quick-moving feet and some consistent vision in making something out of nothing behind an inconsistent run-blocking offensive line.

By the end of the year, Perkins had not only cut into starter Rashad Jennings’ snaps, he quietly became the starter. Perkins finished with 456 yards on 112 carries, a healthy 4.1 yards per carry. He showed an ability to make tacklers miss and to worm his way through congestion that might otherwise bring lumbering backs down.

Perkins also contributed in the short passing game, coming up with 15 catches for 162 yards, including a long of 67 yards.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Perkins is entering Year 2 of his 4-year rookie deal at a rather affordable $603,137 cap hit for 2017.

2017 Outlook

The Giants running game is headed for a makeover, and as part of that revamp, Perkins will likely enter the 2017 campaign as the starter. Of interest will be what kind of leap he takes when he gets the ball in space, particularly as a potential screen threat.

ERIC PINKINS, LB/S

2016 Season in Review

Pinkins was a late-season addition to the roster, a guy who mainly made his living on special teams, where he recorded one assisted tackle. On defense, Pinkins only received three snaps, but did record a quarterback hit rushing in from the safety position.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Pinkins is set to be an exclusive rights free agent in 2017. He should, however, be receiving a tender.

2017 Outlook

Pinkins’ versatility is hard to throw away. With that said, the coaching staff will no doubt look to find out more about what this emerging talent can bring to the defense and if he’s a better fit at linebacker or safety.

JUSTIN PUGH, LG

2016 Season in Review

Pugh’s 2016 season was shaping up to be his best one yet, until at a MCL sprain put him on the shelf for several games. When he returned, Pugh wasn’t quite as effective as he was pre-injury, but even still, a case could be made that he was probably the Giants best and most consistent offensive lineman this year.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

The Giants picked up the fifth year (option year) of Pugh’s rookie deal. In doing so, the Syracuse product will count for $8.821 million against the 2017 cap. The Giants might want to try to get that number down via a long-term deal, especially with Weston Richburg’s contract coming up for renewal after this year, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s option year set to kick in for 2018.

2017 Outlook

A healthy Pugh is one of the Giants’ best assets and the best puller on the offensive line. The move inside to guard has fit him like a hand in a glove. Look for him to continue being one of the anchors of that offensive line in the coming season.