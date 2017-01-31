Year in Review: Sensabaugh, Shepard, Sheppard and Skinner

Reviewing Coty Sensabaugh, Sterling Shepard, Kelvin Sheppard and Deontae Skinner

COTY SENSABAUGH, CB

2016 Season in Review

After being cut by the Rams, Sensabaugh hooked on with the Giants when injuries to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple weakened the depth.

Sensabaugh didn’t disappoint. He quickly picked up the Giants defensive scheme, playing well no matter where he was asked to play, and even showed the ability to blitz.

That Sensabaugh picked up the complex Giants defensive system as quickly as he did says a lot about his football IQ, and a team can never have too many of those players in its locker room.

He finished with 14 tackles (11 solo) and a quarterback hit. Sensabaugh also provided help on special teams.

Contract Status

Sensabaugh is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

Sensabaugh was a nice under-the-radar in-season pickup who helped boost the depth at the cornerback position. While the Giants will probably look to add more youth at that spot, Sensabaugh, who will be 28, has value in terms of aiding the transition of any younger players the team brings on board.

STERLING SHEPARD, WR

2016 Season in Review

After an impressive spring and summer, Sheppard got off to a hot start. Eventually, teams began covering him a bit differently and although his number were solid, he wasn’t necessarily getting open as often as the season wore on, especially in man-to-man coverage.

Shepard was fearless in going over the middle and taking hits, but one thing he needs to work on is fighting through jams. No receiver likes to be touched, but it’s gong to happen in the NFL, and the good receivers learn how to fight off any initial contact early in their routes.

Shepard capped his rookie campaign with 65 receptions for 683 yards, and eight touchdowns, all of those categories second, behind team leader Odell Beckham, Jr.

Contract Status

Shepard’s second season will cost the Giants $1,351,039 against the 2017 salary cap.

2017 Outlook

Shepard seems to have found his niche as the slot receiver, a role he should continue in 2017.

KELVIN SHEPPARD, LB

2016 Season in Review

The surprise winner of the starting middle linebacker job, the Giants spent a lot of time in their nickel package which pretty much minimized Sheppard’s role.

When he was on the field, there weren’t many opportunities for him to make a play as quite often, a ball carrier never made it past the defensive front. Sheppard finished with 47 tackles and two passes defensed.

Sheppard also contributed on special teams, finishing with three tackles.

Contract Status

Sheppard is an unrestricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

With intriguing youngster B.J. Goodson waiting in the wings, the Giants will probably move on from this veteran.

DEONTAE SKINNER, LB

2016 Season in Review

Skinner, who had previous stints with the Patriots and Eagles, was added to the 53-man roster in mid-October, but was inactive in his first four games.

He was then waived and re-signed to the practice squad, where he sat for two weeks before being re-added to the 53-man roster to close out the regular season.

Skinner’s main contribution was on special teams where he finished with six tackles, all solo.

Contract Status

Skinner is an exclusive rights free agent who will likely receive a tender and a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2017.

2017 Outlook

Skinner could find himself with a role on the team–most likely it will be on special teams–if the Giants decide to move on from unrestricted free agents Mark Herzlich and Kelvin Sheppard.