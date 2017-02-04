2016 NFL Honors Round Up

One-time Giants Warner, Andersen voted to Hall of Fame

Quarterback Kurt Warner and kicker Morten Andersen, both of whom made brief stops with the New York Giants during their respective careers, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Warner was with the Giants in 2004, current quarterback Eli Manning’s rookie season. Warner started nine of 10 games for New York before giving way to Manning that season. Warner went 5-4 as the Giants signal caller, completing 174 of 277 pass attempts (62.8 percent) for 2,054 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He was sacked 39 times.

Warner’s played his first six seasons with the St. Louis Rams, leading an offense that was once known as the “Greatest Show on Turf” for is passing game prowess. After he left the Giants, he finished his career in Arizona, his final season being in 2009. He finished with 32,244 passing yards and 208 touchdowns in his career.

Andersen spent the 2001 season with the Giants after 13 years with the Saints and six years with the Falcons, a team he’d rejoin for the final two years of his career in 2006 and 2007. During his one season with New York, Andersen hit 29 of 30 PATs and 23 of 28 field goal attempts.

Warner and Andersen will join Kenny Easley (seniors), Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones (contributor) Terrell Davis (Denver), Jason Taylor (Miami), and LaDainian Tomlinson (Chargers) in Canton this August.

In other votes of interest to Giants fans, safety Landon Collins finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, scoring nine votes. Oakland’s Khalil Mack (18) and Denver’s Von Miller (17) placed first and second respectively.

Collins was voted as a first-team All-Pro and was named to his first Pro Bowl. during the season, he won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award twice, in Weeks 7 and 9 (the Giants had a bye in Week 8), and he won the NFC Defensive Player of the Month award for November.

Collins, whose 44-yard pick-6 against the Los Angeles Rams in London was nominated for the Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year, was passed over for Tampa Bay’s Mike Evan’s one-handed catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finished in fourth place in the AP Assistant Coach of the Year vote, finishing with five votes. Winner Kyle Shanahan of Atlanta earned 13.5 votes; followed by Rod Marinelli (10.5 votes) and Scott Linehan of Dallas (8 votes).

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, who some thought might get AP Coach of the Year consideration, was shut out in the final tally, the award going to Jason Garrett of Dallas.