New York Giants Offseason Primer

Previewing the New York Giants annual roster re-tooling process.

After posting an 11-win season in 2016 –their first double-digit winning season since 2010 when they went 10-6—the New York Giants have some major decisions to make regarding the re-tooling of the roster this offseason.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key story lines to watch over the next several weeks, with a few thoughts on what the outcomes might be.

Trimming the Fat

Last month, we laid out a preliminary look at the Giants 2017 salary cap space. We noted that of the $23,914,686 space reported by Over the Cap and the $1,895,546 million the NFLPA reports the Giants plan to roll over from 2016 into 2017, that pushes the Giants’ cap space to approximately $25.8 million.

We also noted there are a few more moves the Giants could be planning to make in the next several days. These include receiver Victor Cruz ($7.5 million); linebacker J.T. Thomas ($3 million) and running back Rashad Jennings ($2.5 million).

There is also an outside chance they might seek pay cuts from cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and running back Shane Vereen to clear additional space if needed later in the free agency process.

The Giants would also no doubt like to reach a long-term deal with left guard Justin Pugh, as doing so would deflate his scheduled $8.821 million cap figure.

In short, there is extra money to be found if the Giants want to give themselves some additional breathing room. They just have to check under every sofa cushion and look into every ashtray to find it.

Keeping Their Own

The Giants have more than two dozen total free agents (unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights). Of their unrestricted free agents, the biggest decisions are on the defensive side of the ball.

After spending over $100 million to sign Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison last winter, this year the other half of the starting defensive line–Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins–is up for renewal.

Name Position Status Jason Pierre-Paul DE UFA Keenan Robinson ILB UFA Larry Donnell TE UFA Marshall Newhouse RT UFA Leon Hall CB UFA Mark Herzlich OLB UFA William Beatty LT UFA Zak DeOssie LS UFA Johnathan Hankins DT UFA Robbie Gould K UFA Josh Johnson QB UFA Bobby Rainey RB UFA Kelvin Sheppard ILB UFA Coty Sensabaugh CB UFA Ryan Nassib QB UFA Trevin Wade CB UFA Orleans Darkwa RB RFA Deontae Skinner OLB RFA George Winn RB RFA Kerry Wynn DE RFA Will Tye TE ERFA Eric Pinkins ILB ERFA Robert Thomas DT ERFA Nikita Whitlock FB ERFA Matt LaCosse TE ERFA

Source: Spotrac (http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/new-york-giants/)



Pierre-Paul has already made it clear that he’s not interested in playing on a one-year deal, telling reporters as much the day after the Giants were eliminated from the playoffs by the Packers.

“I’m not signing no one-year deal. I done proved it, I done showed it. There’s not really a guy like me out here doing it with 7 1/2 fingers.”

He also didn’t sound too interested in offering the Giants a hometown discount and, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, is reportedly is looking for a similar or better deal than the one Vernon received.

Hankins was a little less forthcoming with his intentions, telling reporters during Exit Day that he would like to return to the Giants, but also adding that it was a business decision that had to be made. Hankins hasn’t quite had the success of his 2014 season in which he posted seven sacks.

Matt Harmon of NFL.com noted that the Giants were the only team last year that did not have an interior DL with an above average pressure score.

“Damon Harrison and Jonathan Hankins are strong run defenders,” Harmon wrote. “Yet, they posted 4.89 and 4.93 pressure scores, respectively, on 563 combined pass rush attempts. The Giants need to explore adding a candidate to play three-technique in pass rush situations.”

If Reese agrees, there is a good chance the Giants might move on from Hankins, though at this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether the replacement is on the roster or if they might look to either free agency or the draft to fill that need.

Linebackers Keenan Robinson and Mark Herzlich, and defensive back Leon Hall are some other unrestricted- free-agents-to-be who might draw consideration from the Giants front office.

Identify New Targets

The Giants are likely to spend most their salary cap space on the offensive side of the ball where for the first time in years, they have needs along every unit.

The number one need they’re likely to address in free agency is the offensive line. Currently, both Marshall Newhouse and John Jerry are set to be unrestricted free agents. However, of the two only one–our guess is Jerry–will be re-signed for depth at guard and tackle.

Meanwhile the Giants must do something about their starting offensive tackles. Ereck Flowers finished up yet another season in which he struggled badly and was inconsistent with his technique, an occurrence that had Reese, once his staunchest supporter as the team’s left tackle of the future, backtracking on Exit Day.

The problem is that neither the current free agent class nor the draft class is loaded with instant stars. The Giants, who have a 36-yer-old quarterback behind center, will likely have to over spend on a stop-gap solution such as the Bengals Andrew Whitworth, should he not re-up with Cincinnati.

The Giants could also use a tall and physical outside receiver if they do decide to move on from Cruz. Alshon Jeffrey of the Bears probably won’t be in their price range and it’s unlikely the Browns let Terrell Pryor walk.

It would be interesting to see if the Giants make a pitch to land Kenny Britt of the Rams to fill that need.

Feeling a Draft

While it’s still too early to really get a true feel for who the Giants are contemplating drafting in April, it is probably safe to say that the Giants’ Class of 2017 will have a heavy offensive flavor to it.

As previously noted, the Giants need reinforcement on every single offensive unit, including quarterback where both Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib are set to hit free agency (Johnson probably has the better chance of returning at this point, but he is probably not the long-term answer behind Eli Manning).

Another running back to complement Paul Perkins would certainly help as would a big tight end who could run up the seam and torture opposing linebackers like so many of the league’s best tight ends have done to Giants linebackers in the past.

Even if the Giants score a free-agent offensive lineman, adding another in the draft probably isn’t a bad idea considering the only experienced depth the Giants have signed for 2017 (outside of the starters) are Brett Jones and Adam Gettis.

A tall and physical receiver who is a natural fit on the outside is also a possibility.

And yes, expect the defense to get a little love. If Pierre-Paul leaves, another pass rusher might be in the cards as might a true pass rushing 3-technique defensive tackle if Hankins leaves.

Setting the Course

For all the shortcomings the offense had in 2016, one decision that needs to be made but which probably won’t draw as much attention until the spring is what head coach Ben McAdoo decides to do with the play calling.

McAdoo retained that role after being promoted as the head coach last year. However, after the Giants offense finished in the top-10 league wide in passing, average yards per game and scoring, they fell out of the upper tier in 2016.

McAdoo’s play calling decisions were, at times, maddening, but there are numerous questions McAdoo must answer regarding who calls the plays in 2017.

The first, obviously was how much of the offensive woes were a result of the personnel. McAdoo, who said that everything will be on the table as far as scheme, personnel and how they coach the players, might look at the overall big picture and decide that his play calling worked for the first two seasons and that maybe the shortcomings of the personnel were behind the offense’s drop-off.

He also must decide if Mike Sullivan, the team’s offensive coordinator, is ready to call the plays. Sullivan, who has been an NFL assistant coach since 2002, has spent nine of those seasons working under former head coach Tom Coughlin, who ran a different type of offense until 2014 when McAdoo was hired to replace Kevin Gilbride.

Like the players who had to make the switch, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was an adjustment period for Sullivan to make as well.

The most likely scenario is that McAdoo will retain the play calling role. He has said in the past that it’s something he enjoys doing and it’s something that he doesn’t think interferes with his ability to manage the sideline during games or the locker room.