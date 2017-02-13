A Look Back at Victor Cruz’s Giants Journey as Receiver Says Goodbye

Reflecting on the amazing journey of Victor Cruz, the receiver who captured the hearts and imaginations of Giants fans.

All good things must come to an end, especially when talking about the NFL.

With the New York Giants having moved on from receiver Victor Cruz, a modest and humble young man who grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, right in the Giants’ backyard, thus closes the curtain on what’s been a storybook career that had captured the hearts and imagination of thousands of Giants fans.

No long paragraph for all to read, just simply THANK YOU! To the @nygiants organization and to the amazing fans that have watched me grow up in front of their eyes. THANK YOU!! A photo posted by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2010, Cruz finishes his Giants career with 303 receptions for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a franchise record 99-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in 2011.

Along the way, the one-time offensive co-captain helped the Giants franchise win its fourth Super Bowl championship in 2011, with Cruz dazzling and delighting fans with his breakaway speed and his signature salsa celebratory dance.

“Victor is one of the great stories of the National Football League,” general manager Jerry Reese said in a statement released by the team. “He came in here and earned everything that he’s gotten. It has been amazing to see him grow from an undrafted free agent to a Pro Bowl player and one of our go-to guys during the Super Bowl XLVI run. He will always be one of the great Giants.”

Bucking the Odds

Cruz’s transition to the NFL wasn’t necessarily smooth. After dazzling leading the league as a rookie in the 2010 preseason, a span in which he led the Giants receivers with 15 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns, including a 64-yard touchdown reception, Cruz landed in injured reserve after three regular-season games. As a rookie, he was on the roster for three games until landing on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Despite his rookie season ending the way it did, Cruz fondly remembered his rookie campaign–in particular, that year’s training camp.

“My favorite Vic moment was impressing(former head coach) coach (Tom) Coughlin in training camp my rookie year,” he said in a statement released by the team. “Rookies don’t impress coach Coughlin very often, so the fact that I got that opportunity as a rookie and carried that confidence over for years to come, and won a Super Bowl and (had the) 99-yard touchdown and stuff like that. To be able to turn coach Coughlin’s head and have him say something about me and really appreciate my talent level was a beautiful thing.”

The following summer, Cruz had to start from scratch all over again, gaining some good practice for what was to come later in his career. He finished the 2011 preseason with six catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns, but he saved his best for the regular season when he recorded 82 receptions for a franchise-record 1,536 yards and 9 touchdowns in the Giants championship year.

Things only looked to get better for Cruz, who followed up hiss amazing 2011 season with another 1,000-yard season, this time leading all Giants receivers with 86 receptions for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cruz, voted to his first Pro Bowl in 2012, also realized a dream of his when he was voted a co-captain on offense, an honor he dutifully shared with quarterback Eli Manning in trying to set the example for their younger teammates.

In 2013, Cruz fell two yards short of notching his third-straight 1,000-yard season. That year, he also missed four games to have minor knee surgery, but still managed to finish with 73 catches for 998 yards and four touchdowns.

A Whole New Challenge

Having shown his grit in overcoming the odds, Cruz would get the biggest test of his life beginning on the night of Oct. 12, 2014 when he tore his patellar tendon in a game in Philadelphia.

Cruz missed the last 10 games of that season, trying to fight his way back for the 2015 season.

Unfortunately, his triumphant return to the field ended up having to wait another year thanks to a calf injury suffered that summer that required surgery.

Despite the setbacks, Cruz’s determination to return to the field to play the game he loved burned even stronger. He diligently rehabbed, this time pacing himself to not experience any setbacks.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Cruz was cleared to take a few snaps last year during the tail end of the OTAs. by the time training camp rolled around, he was cleared to return at full speed, having seemingly overcome the odds his injuries had presented.

There was still one more hurdle though for Cruz to overcome: a position switch. After making his name as a slot receiver, Cruz moved to the outside while rookie Sterling Shepard, drafted to be the team’s future slot receiver, took over that role.

In his first game in almost two years, Cruz delivered four receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown at Dallas, delighting fans with his signature salsa after the long dry spell.

Despite his determination to be even better than before his injury, Cruz never did look comfortable playing on the outside, nor did he look like his old self with that consistent breakaway speed. As the Giants offense continued to struggle, head coach Ben McAdoo vowed to evaluate everything over the team’s Week 8 bye to jumpstart the sluggish offense.

One of the changes that was made was a reduction in Cruz’s snaps. After playing close to a full game in the first seven games of the season, Cruz’s numbers mostly tailed off as rookie Roger Lewis started to see an increase in his snaps.

Cruz, who missed one game this year due to a sprained ankle, also saw his pass targets dwindle down, the low point coming late in the season against Pittsburgh, when not a single target was thrown his way.

Cruz finished the 2016 season fourth on the team and third among the wide receivers with 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown. His 303 career receptions and his 4,549 receiving yards are 10th in Giants history; his 25 touchdowns 17th.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Cruz said. “I pretty much grew up in front of the eyes of this entire organization. The Giants fan base, the community, my hometown, my family. I grew up there. It’s very much a family atmosphere and it’s very much like leaving your family. That’s what it feels like.

“I did some great things there. There are so many experiences, times and moments that I shared in that building with that team in that jersey. Those can’t be replaced or forgotten. I’m happy I have those moments to look back on.”

Although his Giants career seems over, the future Ring of Honor member isn’t necessarily done with the sport.

“I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me,” Cruz said. “I think there is still a lot of miles left on this body. I’ll definitely be searching and looking for work as the time comes.”

And as he always has done, he’ll give it his all where ever he lands as he looks to continue writing his amazing story.