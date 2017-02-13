Report: Giants Moving on From Tight End Larry Donnell

One-time starting tight end Larry Donnell will not be re-signed according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo.

The New York Giants are reportedly moving on from soon-to-be unrestricted free agent tight end Larry Donnell.

Donnell, 6-6, 265 pounds, has been with the team since 2013, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He looked as though he might be their tight end of the future in 2014, when in 16 games (12 as a starter), he posted career highs in receptions (63), yards (623) and touchdowns (six).

Unfortunately, Donnell wasn’t able to replicate that success. A neck injury suffered in 2015 ended his season after eight games. In 2016, after starting six games, he was demoted from the starting lineup in favor of Will Tye.

Donnell played just 26 offensive snaps from Week 9 on. A former quarterback who played his college ball at Grambling State, Donnell will try his luck in the free-agent market.

The Giants are believed to be strongly considering plucking a tight end out of this year’s draft class as they continue to make over an offensive unit that vastly under-performed in 2016.