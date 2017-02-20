2017 New York Giants Free Agency Blueprint

Our free agency blueprint to improve the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have already begun revamping their 2017 roster, a process that began with the salary-cap related releases of receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings, and the re-signing of three of their exclusive rights free agents (tight ends Will Tye and Matt LaCosse, and defensive tackle Robert Thomas)

Those moves, however, are just the beginning. What moves might be in the future? Here is our 2017 free-agency blueprint.

Sign a Versatile Offensive Tackle

This is clearly a no-brainer for a couple of reasons. First, it’s a long-shot that both John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse, two soon-to-be UFA veterans able to play offensive tackle, will be re-signed.

Even if they were both to return, the Giants would be left in the same position they were at the end of last year: little to no depth at the offensive tackle spot and a struggling left tackle in Ereck Flowers.

The popular name everyone seems to want is Andrew Whitworth of Cincinnati. Whitworth, if he hits the open market, isn’t expected to come at a bargain price.

The Giants don’t have $60 million in cap space as they did last year, leaving me to believe that they will be hard-pressed to spend top-dollar for a guy like Whitworth, who would instantly make that offensive line better.

There is also the matter of Flowers and finding his best position. Whereas in the past general manager Jerry Reese’s hasn’t budged in the past when asked where Flowers’ best position is, Reese backed off that on Exit Day, saying the team will evaluate the third-year left tackle’s future.

While they figure that out—presumably they have only seen him at left tackle in practices which are closed to the media during the season—it helps to have a veteran who can play both tackle spots to provide competition not just for Flowers but also for Bobby Hart, the incumbent at right tackle.

A veteran who checks off that criteria is Riley Reiff of Detroit, who after starting his pro career at left tackle, played o the right side this year.

Reiff is coming off his rookie contract, a deal in which the Lions picked up his $8.07 million option year last season. He’s also going to be 28 years old to where he might be able to give the Giants more than just a couple of seasons, unlike the 35-year-old Whitworth.

I’ll get deeper into the draft in another upcoming article, but for those wondering, the draft class isn’t said to be overflowing with pure offensive tackle prospects.

While there is a chance the Giants do pluck someone from this group such as Ryan Ramczkyk of Wisconsin if he should fall to the Giants at No. 23, I think it makes the most sense to sign a young veteran player to help protect 36-year-old Eli Manning rather than to start from scratch with a rookie on Day 1.

And yes, I would look to get a tackle in the draft on Day 2 or 3. Besides such a move adding depth, come 2018, the Giants will need to make a decision regarding the option year of Flowers’ rookie contract.

If Flowers has another poor showing, there is a very good chance they might decline to pick up that option year. That’s why it’s important to pick up a young prospect in this year’s draft that they can start developing.

Add Eddie Lacy at Running Back

The folks at Pro Football Focus, in an article appearing on ESPN, suggested this move, and I think it makes perfect sense assuming Lacy’s surgically repaired ankle is progressing.

We can all agree that the Giants haven’t gotten much out of their running game, which finished 29th in the league. However, the unit has no where to go but up, and there were enough encouraging signs toward the end of last season to think that will be the case in 2017.

Paul Perkins, the rookie, showed more than enough flash to intrigue and overtake Jennings as the starter. Whether he remains the starter is yet to be determined.

Regardless, there isn’t another guy on the roster to complement Perkins for the long haul (and no, that guy probably isn’t Shane Vereen, who is coming off a twice-torn triceps muscle, and who is about to enter the final year of his contract.)

Lacy could be that guy. As Pro Football Focus noted in the ESPN article, Lacy broke 19 tackles on 71 carries before his 2016 season ended.

He also averaged 5.1 yards per carry, including 3.4 yards after contact per rush. That is solid production and the type of power running that could help revitalize the Giants’ running game.

In addition to being a power runner who has shown an ability to make something out of nothing, the 26-year-old Lacy is a solid receiver out of the backfield, having caught 101 passes for 900 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year career.

Spotrac estimates that Lacy’s next deal, based on market value might land somewhere in the two-year, $5.716 million range, a very affordable average of $2.8 million per season.

Add to that Lacy’s likely familiarity with the Giants offense, which has its roots from the system run in Green Bay, and a potential union between the Giants and Lacy seems like a no-brainer type of move if the Packers and Lacy part ways.

Re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins and Keenan Robinson

Last year, the Giants sunk close to $200 million into upgrading their defense.

The investment paid off. The Giants defense ranked in the top-10 in several major statistical categories including average yards per game (339.7, 10th), average passing yards (251.1, 10th); rushing yards/game (88.6, tied for 3rd); lowest average points per game (17.8, 2nd), rushing touchdowns allowed (10, tied for 5th) passing touchdowns (15, 2nd), and interceptions (17, tied for 4th).

With such a strong return on investment, it only makes strong sense for management to place a heavy emphasis on trying to keep the band together. Thus, don’t be surprised if the defense once again receives the bulk of the available salary cap space .

The three players that the Giants absolutely must try to retain are defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and linebacker Keenan Robinson.

Although Pierre-Paul has played a full 16-game season just once in the last four years, he is still one of the defensive front’s best run defenders.

Per Football Outsiders, opponents averaged 3.22 yards per carry (9th best in the league) when they targeted the left defensive end spot, where Pierre-Paul played the bulk of his snaps in 2016 before losing the last four games of the year due to a core muscle injury.

Hankins hasn’t quite come close to replicating his 2014 season, a year in which he recorded 7.0 sacks (7th among defensive tackles), three passes defensed and eight tackles or a loss. Still his 3.0 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss, and 10 quarterback hits led the Giants defensive tackles (Damon Harrison and Jay Bromley being the other two compared) in 2016.

Hankins will be 25 this coming season so he’s still young enough to where a four-year deal averaging around $4 million per might be a sound investment.

Robinson, whom per Pro Football Focus was one of “the worst overall linebackers in the NFL” last year, actually wasn’t that bad in coverage.

He recorded a career-high seven passes defensed, which along with Jonathan Casillas’ eight (also a career-high) gave the Giants 17 pass breakups in 2016, up from the eight the Giants linebackers had in 2015.

Robinson would probably figure to be worth at least the $3.3 million average per year teammate J.T. Thomas is averaging. If the Giants can in fact re-sign Robinson, it might make sense for them to terminate Thomas’ contract and use that money toward Robinson’s first-year cap figure.

Sign PK Steven Hauschka

Considering kicker Robbie Gould came in off his couch and, save for a mini-stretch in which he missed three PATS, kicked well, bringing him back would not be the worst move the Giants could make.

Where Gould came up woefully short was on his kickoffs. Nineteen of Gould’s 43 kickoffs (44.1 percent) went for touchbacks; 22 of his kickoffs (51.1 percent) were returned for an average of 24.5 yards.

If the Giants want to upgrade at kicker, placing a call to Seattle’s Steven Hauschka, who is expected to hit free agency next month, might be in order.

At 32 years old, Hauschka had a career-best 54 touchbacks (out of 86 kickoffs, 62.7 percent), with only 36 percent of his kickoffs being returned in 2016.

Starting field position is key. The Giants need to find a kicker with a big leg–they did sign Aldrick Rosas to compete for the position, but in no way should the unproven kicker be handed the job without competition.

If the Giants can get Hauschka for an average less than the $2.8 million he earned on his last contract, he would make for a competitive battle at that position.

Post Script: The Draft

If the Giants devote the majority of their salary cap dollars toward keeping the defense together, chances are they’ll attempt to fill some of the other pressing needs via the draft, where save for quarterbacks and offensive tackles, there appears to be sufficient depth.

Once the combine and the pro days take place, everyone should have a better idea regarding whose draft stock is rising and whose is falling. (If you want to see a way-too-early mock draft, have a look at my contribution to Bleacher Report shortly after the Super Bowl.)

Among the key needs would include tight end, offensive line, and receiver. Depending on what happens with Pierre-Paul, Hankins and Robinson in free agency, the Giants might look to add another defensive lineman, a linebacker plus a safety and a cornerback for depth.

As the combine and the pro days take place, and as free agency falls into place, we’ll be able to get a clearer picture about realistic draft scenarios.