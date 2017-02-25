Giants Don’t Get Any Comp Draft Picks; Lose 10 Spots in Fourth Round

League completes punishment of Giants for illegal walkie-talkie use.

The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks to 16 clubs, but the New York Giants aren’t one of them.

Under the NFL Management Council’s secret formula, a major factor in determining the compensatory picks for each NFL team has to do with the number of free agents signed and lost by a team the year prior.

Over the Cap has a general overview of how the formula is believed to work, noting, “Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose more or better compensatory free agents than they acquire. The number of picks a team can receive equals the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four. Compensatory free agents are determined by a secret formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed is covered by the formula.”

Last year, the Giants went on a major spending spree, adding big-ticket free agents such as defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

They also signed lesser priced free agents who ended up getting significant playing time such as linebackers Keenan Robinson and Kelvin Sheppard while losing players such as cornerback Prince Amukamara (Jacksonville), defensive end Robert Ayers (Tampa Bay) and defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins (Washington).

In other draft-related news, the Giants’ fourth round pick fell 10 slots to No. 140 overall as a result of the league-imposed punishment related to the team’s unauthorized use of a walkie-talkie during a win over Dallas in November.

As part of that punishment, the Giants were fined $150,000 as an organization and head coach Ben McAdoo, who used the walkie-talkie when the team’s communication system fizzled during the second half of the game, was fined $50,000.

Barring any trades, the Giants’ 2017 draft picks will be as follows:

Round Overall 1 23 2 55 3 87 4 140 5 167 6 207 7 241

