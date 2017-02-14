Giants Re-sign Matt LaCosse (Report)

The New York Giants have re-signed ERFA tight end Matt LaCosse.

ESPN first reported the LaCosse transaction, believed to be a one-year deal for the minimum salary of $465,000.

LaCosse was first signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2015. He had shown intrigue as a potential big receiving target and blocker, a player whom the Giants tried in the slot in the red zone and in short yardage.

However, the 6-5, 261-pound LaCosse suffered a season-ending knee injury that cut off his progress. The young tight end stuck around the team’s facility to rehab, and will now look to pick up where he left off last year as the Giants prepare to hold a wide-open competition with a group that’s also expected to include Will Tye, another ERFA; second-year man Jerell Adams; and a possible draft pick.

In addition to LaCosse, the Giants had issued tenders to all but one of their ERFAs, per SNY. Receiver Ben Edwards, who has spent the last two years on injured reserve, reportedly did not receive a tender, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.