Giants Release Victor Cruz, Rashad Jennings

In moves not unexpected, the New York Giants have reportedly release receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings.

The 30-year-old Cruz, whose release was first reported by The Record, was set to count for $9.4 million against the 2017 salary cap. That figure also included a $1 million roster bonus due shortly after the league year was set to begin on March 9.

New York will save $7.5 million with the Cruz transaction.

The release of 31-year-old Jennings, first reported by ESPN, will save the Giants $2.5 million. Jennings was in the final year of a four-year deal signed in 2014.

Cruz shot to stardom for the Giants after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of UMass on April 25, 2010. He played in three games that year before a hamstring injury shelved him for the rest of the season.

Cruz had his breakout season in 2011, catching 82 balls for a career-high 1,536 yards and 9 touchdowns, helping the Giants win their second Super Bowl in the Tom Coughlin-Eli Manning era.

He followed that stellar year up with 1,092 yards on 86 receptions and 10 touchdowns in 2012, earning his only Pro Bowl berth to date.

In 2013, injuries began to pop up for Cruz. He missed the final four games of the season due to a knee issue that required surgery, while falling two yards shy of his third straight 1,000-yard season.

In 2014, his career was turned upside down when he suffered a torn patellar tendon in a prime-time game against the Eagles in Week 6. Cruz would go on to miss the rest of that season and then the entire 2015 season due to a calf ailment.

Determined to finish his career on his own terms, Cruz made it back for the 2016 season, contributing 39 receptions for 586 yard and 1 touchdown. However, he had to change positions, moving from his familiar slot role to the outside, a spot where he at times struggled.

By the time the 2016 season ended, Cruz, who also missed one game due to an ankle sprain had lost snaps to Roger Lewis Jr. and Tavarres King.

Cruz finished having played in 72 percent of the Giants offensive snaps this season.

The hope for Jennings, who spent one season with the Raiders before singing with the Giants, was to have a workhorse back who could take the bulk of the carries.

Jennings, however, had trouble getting through a 16-game season, doing so just once during his career, that in 2015 when he posted his best career numbers (195 attempts for 863 carries).

By the end of the 2016 season, Jennings’ snaps started to be reduced while Paul Perkins’ snaps increased.

The two moves made will clear $10 million in cap space. The Giants were projected by Over the Cap to have $22,691,686 in cap space prior to the Jennings and Cruz transactions.