Giants Waive Linebacker Uani ‘Unga

The New York Giants have waived inside linebacker Uani ‘Unga with a “Failed Physical” designation, according to the league’s daily transaction notice.

‘Unga, who played his college ball at BYU, was signed to the Giants practice squad on December 23, 2014.

The following year, he rose out of obscurity to make the 53-man roster, getting his chance to fill in for Jon Beason, who was dealing with injuries at the time.

The 6’1″, 233-pound ‘Unga went on to play in 13 games with three starts in place of Beason. However, ‘Unga devolved a neck ailment that cost him three games in 2015.

Last year, he suffered an undisclosed injury that cut short his 2016 season before it had a chance to get started. He was waived/injured on May 10 and then added to the season-ending injured reserve after clearing waivers.

‘Unga, 29 years old, finished his brief Giants career with 59 total tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Giants will save $615,000 of salary cap space with the transaction.