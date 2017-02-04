Manning, Fitzgerald Named 2016 “Walter Payton Man of the Year” Co-Winners

Giants quarterback Eli Manning receives top recognition for off-field endeavors.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald were both named co-winners of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

According to a league press release, Manning has served as the Chair of the New York March for Babies for the past seven years, helping raise over $25 million since. He also spearheads “Tackle Kids’ Cancer,” an initiative with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Prior to kicking off an extensive media campaign to raise awareness of this cause, Manning spent time with patients and doctors at the hospital’s pediatric cancer center, learning more about the greatest needs in cancer research.

Manning and his wife Abby also founded the Eli and Abby Manning Children’s Clinics in 2007 I Mississippi after learning that only one children’s hospital existed in the state at the time.

The Mannings launched a five-year fundraising campaign that raised close to $3 million. They also established the University of Mississippi Medical Center Manning Family Fund, which raised nearly $1.5 million in its first year.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year and I want to congratulate Larry Fitzgerald and (Carolina Panthers tight end) Greg Olsen, two guys I have great respect for on and off the field, for being named as finalists,” Manning said in a press release issued shortly after he and Fitzgerald were named co-winners of the award, the first time in its 47-year history that two men will be honored.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that anytime you’re mentioned in the same breath with Walter Payton, it’s a tremendous honor. None of us do what we do on behalf of charity or in our communities to get recognized. We do it because we truly care. You want to make a difference in people’s lives and in our communities, but to be recognized and know that people do notice your work is nice.”

Manning also praised the Giants organization for providing him with a platform to optimize his community service.

“I really appreciate the way the Giants are supportive of me and my teammates in the community, and the people who give of themselves on behalf of the charities I have had the privilege to assist. I appreciate all their help.”

The award, which has been in existence since 1970, was re-named in 1999 shortly after Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears, who won the award in 1977, passed away.

Both Manning and Fitzgerald will be honored before kickoff at Super Bowl LI Sunday by Anquan Boldin, the award’s 2015’s winner, and members of Payton’s family.