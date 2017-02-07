As the Official: Super Bowl LI

The Ref clears up a couple of reader submitted questions about Super Bowl LI.

Mark M. asks….

1) When NE was called for jumping over the center and on replay you could definitely see (as Belichick pointed out) he jumped the guard not the center, couldn’t the flag have been picked up, as Atlanta didn’t even get a kick on bungled snap?

2) At the end of the game, NE punt receiver signaled for fair catch at his own 35 yard line with 3 seconds left. Would NE have been able to do the FREE KICK for an field goal attempt here, and if so, what would happen if it missed? (in other words, is it an untimed play wherein the Falcons would get the ball at the kicking spot (NE 35) or on their own 20 as in a missed field goal?

From the Ref:

Two great questions.

There are many that complain that the NFL rule book is overly complex, football is a complex game and requires an extensive rule book to address all of the possible scenarios with some clarity.

As for the “jumping” play, I disagree that the jumped the guard as I believe that he actually hit the gap between the Guard and the Center. My problem with the call was that it was made by the head lineman who could only see the play from the side and not by the Umpire or Side Judge who were situated behind the defensive line.

As such, I am not sure that the correct call was communicated and that the head lineman had ruled that the defensive player was offside. (It was unclear to me exactly when the whistle was sounded shutting the play down.) In any event, the officials could have gotten together and discussed the situation and picked up the flag and still replayed the down without a yardage assessment.

I would note that the rule book indicates that: “When Team A presents a field goal or Try Kick formation: (1) A Team B player, who is within one yard of the line of scrimmage, must have his entire body outside the snapper’s shoulder pads at the snap.” I am not sure that the defensive players entire body was outside of the snapper’s shoulder pads so that may be the reason that they let the flag stand.

On the second question, NE could have chosen to attempt a field goal from the spot of the fair catch with the defense restricted to 10 yards away (and no tee allowed.) The rule book indicates: “FAIR CATCH KICK DOWN. The game clock operator shall start the game clock for a fair-catch kick down when the ball is kicked.”

As a result, time would have probably run out while any attempted field goal was in mid-air or still in play. The risk was that the defense could have returned any field goal attempt that missed with the possibility, however remote, of scoring or that a foul could have extended the game for an untimed down.

As he always seems to be, Belichick was totally aware of the rule and chose wisely to not attempt a field goal from that distance.

If you think of anything else to ask during the off season, do not hesitate to submit your question.