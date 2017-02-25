Reader Mailbag: Pre-combine Edition

What’s on the minds of Giants fans ahead of the combine?

@Patricia_Traina how important is JPP in not only pass rushing but run stopping and if slapped with the franchise tag see him signing it? — dean maiers (@DeanMaiers) February 23, 2017

Pat Says: Let me start with your second question. Jason Pierre-Paul said the day after the Giants were eliminated from the postseason that he wasn’t interested in signing another one-year contract, so my guess is if they tagged him, he probably wouldn’t rush in to sign the deal. (I believe a franchise player can hold out until Week 10 of a season before signing.)

Sometimes teams do use the franchise tag if they think they’re close to signing the player and need more time—they did that with punter Steve Weatherford a few years ago. I am not so sure they do that with Pierre-Paul this year because if I’m his agent, I advise him to see what’s out there on the market.

As for your first question, going strictly on the eyeball test, I’d say yes, Pierre-Paul was very much a factor against the run.

@Patricia_Traina I know you always say BPA but would you put OL or TE as the main target draft wise, depending on FA? — CBQUE94 (@CBOD14) February 23, 2017

Pat Says: First, we don’t know how free agency is going to shake out. If the Giants sign a 28-year old offensive tackle, then my guess is they don’t go offensive tackle in the first round because it makes no sense.

Second, we don’t know how the board is going to fall. Last year it was widely believed the Giants wanted Jack Conklin and/or Leonard Floyd. If I had told you they’d end up with Eli Apple in the first round ahead of the draft, would you have believed me? Probably not.

Third, fans need to look at the depth at each position in the draft. Offensive tackle is said to be a weak group while tight end is said to be deep. If I’m running a draft and I know I can get a good tight end in the second or third round, then I jump all over a tackle in the first round if one I like falls to me.

To answer your question, there are any number of scenarios I can see happening at this particular moment regarding the draft making it very hard to get a feel for what might happen. If I’m writing a mock draft, I’m basing in on what players I like rather than trying to run a simulator regarding who falls where and to what team.

So what would I do? If I don’t think an offensive tackle will be there–and I don’t as of this writing–I would probably go defensive end at No. 23, unless Jason Pierre-Paul re-signs.