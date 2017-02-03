Reader Mailbag: Super Bowl Week Edition

It’s time for a special Super Bowl Weekend Mailbag. Let’s see what’s on the minds of New York Giants fans.

@Patricia_Traina is Sully our OC for the next season? #askpat — Sebastián Corti (@sebcorti) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: I can’t see why he wouldn’t be. My guess is if they were going to make any changes to the coaching staff, they would have done so by now, but we’ll see what the next couple of weeks bring.

@Patricia_Traina if Julius Thomas is cut is he a potential target in the $4-5 million per year range? — Andrew Weinstock (@adstock1962) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: No. The Giants have too many other needs and not a lot of cap space to address them all. They’re not in a position to plop down that much on a tight end. Look for them to address this need in the draft.

Pat Says: Zero, for the reasons I described in the previous answer.

@Patricia_Traina #askpat what schematic adjustments should NYG make in the passing game to be more successful next year? — Disco Wolfman (@Fricke316) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: I’m not so sure they need to tweak the scheme that much. What they do need to do is get some better personnel at tight end and on the offensive line so they can open up the playbook more. It would also help if they can get a running game going on a consistent basis so they can reintroduce play-action into the mix.

@Patricia_Traina who from the current backfield would you keep going into next season? — Mantis Taboggan M.D. (@thegoose93) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: I’m assuming you mean from the running backs (technically the quarterback is part of the backfield). Anyway, I’d keep Perkins, Vereen and Darkwa–I’d give Darkwa a shot at earning a roster spot.

I think they’ll move on from Jennings. And I believe they’ll keep Will Johnson as the fullback and let Nikita Whitlock walk.

@Patricia_Traina A lot of what I saw out of Flowers was poor technique. Doesn’t seem like something moving to RT can fix. Thoughts? #askpat — WiDeouT (@ajwideout) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: This is something I’ve been saying every time I see someone suggest moving him to right tackle. Duke Manyweather, who is an offensive line scouting consultant and with whom I recently had the pleasure of speaking, explained in this article why moving to Flowers to right tackle or even inside to guard isn’t the quick fix people seem to think it is.

@Patricia_Traina Hankins or JPP – which one is resigned? My gut is both are too much $$$ allocated to D-line. — Mike Kresch (@MikeKresch) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: If reports about Pierre-Paul wanting a similar deal as Olivier Vernon are true, then there’s o way I see the Giants re-signing him. Pierre-Paul is a solid player, but if you really study him closely, he gets by often on his athleticism.

He also has an injury history building up and is going to be 29 on his next birthday. If you want to plop down big bucks, you do so on a guy who’s just coming into his prime and who has a relatively clean injury history, which is the theme Jerry Reese followed last year, a theme that worked.

As for Hankins, he hasn’t really been the same player from two years ago when he had a solid showing. If his salary demands are reasonable and he isn’t looking for Damon Harrison money, then I think Hankins, who turns 25 on his next birthday, is probably the more logical choice to re-sign.

@Patricia_Traina A $200 million bank check bought Jerry Reese another year but do you think he will have a successful draft this year — Tom M (@TomMacDonald50) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: If he follows the formula from last year, then sure, why not? I know fans got on him for not trading up to get players he wanted, but realistically, what did the Giants have to trade given all the needs the had to fill? I think they’re in a similar boat this year–they can’t afford to be giving away picks because they’re not 1-2 players away from being a championship caliber team.

The formula Reese followed last year was simple. He took guys with relatively clean injury histories, he took team leaders and he took football players instead of these “athletes” that in past years he’d fall in love with. I think if he continues with what he did last year, they should be fine in the draft.

@Patricia_Traina what do the giants do with Cruz keep him or cut him? #askpat — Rasheed (@Ayoo_Sheed) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: This is a tough one for sentimental reasons, as you’d like to see Cruz retire as a Giant. With that said and from the business perspective, I do not see them keeping him at his current cap figure ($9.4 million per Over the Cap, a figure that also includes a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year).

Then there is the other factor of his position. Last year he played on the outside, which was not a good fit for him. Cruz has always struggled against man-to-man coverage, and we saw that even more when he played the outside.

The Giants drafted his replacement in the slot, Sterling Shepard, and they need themselves a big, physical outside receiver. So based on all of those factors, I suspect Cruz has played his last game as a Giant.

@Patricia_Traina compare the state of the online now to the line pre-mckenzie — Jason Dodge (@JDodge80) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: That was so long ago, with that line playing in a different offense and different scheme that you can’t make a fair comparison. Clearly the offensive line of today needs an infusion of talent; I think that’s something we can both agree on.

@Patricia_Traina Will OLine be treated as the top priority? We all know 2 sec’s is not enough time for any WRs to get open. — DocBullfrog666 (@DocBullfrog666) February 3, 2017

Pat Says: I think it has to be given what happened in 2017, don’t you? In reality, it should have been more of a priority last year, but little things like insisting on sticking with Ereck Flowers at left tackle (which I understood at the time) and then not settling for draft picks (which I didn’t understand because it looked like to me there were some diamonds in the rough they could have placed in Mike Solari’s care).

Well, guess what? Newhouse and Jerry are both unrestricted free agents ad this team right now has ZERO depth at offensive tackle (not that they really had strong depth there last year, but still, you get my point, I hope.) So yeah, offensive line needs to be a top priority this offseason.

If I’m the Giants, I kick the tires on Andrew Whitworth if he doesn’t re-sign with the Bengals. I also draft a prospect who I let the coaches develop. but the have to do something at that position because right now they have paper-thin depth there.