Reader Mailbag: Tagging JPP, Draft Winds, the O-Line and More

What’s on the mind of the New York Giants fans? Let’s find out.

@Patricia_Traina is this the Giants RB depth chart as of now .. Perkins/Darkwa/Vereen/Rainey ? Think they draft a RB late rounds? #AskPat — ETHAN POOLE (@EPOOLIE) February 17, 2017

It’s early, but I think your running back depth chart is off. My guess is it would be Perkins/Vereen/Darkwa (Rainey is set to be an unrestricted free agent, so I wouldn’t add him I the mix right ow. And yes, I do think they’ll add a young player either during the draft or as an undrafted free agent signing.

And for those wondering, no, I do not think they will add Adrian Peterson if he and the Vikings part ways. Peterson doesn’t fit this offense and hasn’t exactly had a clean injury history lately. I get the strong impression this team is trying to reload with youth so that it can be competitive for many years to come.

@Patricia_Traina Do you think they’ll target OJ Howard in the draft? and address the offensive line through free agency¿ — Danny Yob (@Joinnides_D) February 17, 2017

I do think they will target a tight end in the draft; I do not think it will be O.J. Howard because I don’t think he’ll fall down to them at No. 23. (Though as I write this, I do want to remind everyone that I am not a fan of getting too deep into draft discussions BEFORE the combine and workouts, which do affect players’ stocks, and BEFORE free agency.)

Quite honestly, if Ryan Ramczyk is on the board at No. 23, I’d grab him over a tight end and I wouldn’t think twice about it. As for a tight end, I’d make that a top priority for Day 2.

@Patricia_Traina what would think of using the transition tag so they have a right to match? — Anthony Griff (@asgriff1418) February 16, 2017

I’m assuming this question pertains to defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. The answer is you don’t use the transition tag here because if he signs an offer sheet with another club that has deeper pockets and the Giants can’t match it, they get nothing in terms of compensation. As far as Pierre-Paul goes, they either slap the franchise tag on him or they try to get something done before March 1.

@Patricia_Traina what is the expected contract for JPP. Vernon money is not realistic for either side. — Andrew Weinstock (@adstock1962) February 16, 2017

Thanks for the question Andy. Per Spotrac, Pierre-Paul figures to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $14.6 million per year, slightly less than Vernon’s APY.

Now here’s the thing to remember: There is going to be a team that is able to overpay Pierre-Paul if he hits the market. And as I’ve said all along, if I’m Pierre-Paul’s agent and the Giants pass on using the franchise tag, I don’t rush to signn the first offer put in front of my face.

Because this is probably the first and only big pay-day Pierre-paul is going to have, I suspect he’s going to look to get maximum guaranteed money (as he should).

@Patricia_Traina which combo of the three are likely to stay? JPP Hanky Pank DRC — Sean-Paul Valdelamar (@SeanPaulV_15) February 16, 2017

Hanky Pank?

First, Rodgers-Cromartie is under contract, so barring a trade or him being released, he’s not going anywhere. I still think Hankins is re-signed and they lose Pierre-Paul, but I also get the strong vibe that Pierre-Paul is a little higher priority than Hankins.

My preference would be to bring both JPP and Hankins back. The way I see it is they spent all that money for a Porsche so why not stock it with quality parts? The defensive line was a strength last year, and Hankins is certainly young enough to be a fixture there for several more years.

@Patricia_Traina any remaining candidates for cuts or restructuring with looming contract deadlines or upcoming bonuses? — The End Of Brainers (@ZeroBrainers) February 16, 2017

Excellent question. I thought linebacker J.T. Thomas might be a cap casualty, but the Giants have hung onto him so far, perhaps as they wait to see what happens with Keenan Robinson, Kelvin Sheppard and/or Mark Herzlich.

Really the only other person I think might be a target for a reduction is running back Shane Vereen, who is due to count for almost $5 million against the cap. I think at this point Paul Perkins can do a lot of what Vereen can do, so I look at Vereen’s cap number as a bit bloated.

Beyond that, I think the Giants are done with roster purges.

@Patricia_Traina #AskPat– what role will Taveras King have on the Giants next year? — The Ancient Pelican (@ancient_the) February 16, 2017

It’s probably a bit too soon to say who will have what role outside of the “big boys.” With that said, I know they like King and they want to see more of him in the spring and summer. So we’ll see where he ends up fitting in exactly, but I do think he could be a nice-size outside receiving threat for them.

@Patricia_Traina #AskPat Of the newly released LTs which would be the best fit & I am on board with drafting a LT within the 1st 2 picks? — Týrone (Call Me TJ) (@ReallyTJay) February 16, 2017

I have always been of the school of thought that if a team is releasing a player already under contract, it’s usually due to a decline in skills, and I tend to be very leery of jumping all over a guy who doesn’t finish his contract with a team.

With that said, I still like the idea of trying to land Riley Reiff (Lions) in free agency because I think he would give the Giants some flexibility while they figure out where Ereck Flowers’ best position is.

@Patricia_Traina are the Giants going to consider AP if he wants to join? — JSavage ♍️ (@_Simba36) February 16, 2017

Jerry Reese will probably say they’ll leave all their options open if he gets asked this question (and I’m sure he will at the combine). With that said, there are a few issues that I think might keep them from pursuing Adrian Peterson if he’s released by the Vikings.

First, the Giants are looking to get younger across the board. You sign a 31-year-old running back that has played just one 16-game season in the last three years, and I’m sorry, but that doesn’t make any sense. And no folks, I don’t care what he did earlier in his career because that’s irrelevant; players age and their skill sets decline.

Second, after the ugly black eye the organization took as a result of the Josh Brown situation, I would be surprised if the Giants took on Peterson given the allegations of child abuse that were levied against him.

The running back draft class seems rich with talent, so I’d look there first and maybe I’d add an under-30 veteran like Eddie Lacy, if he hits the market.

@Patricia_Traina this might sound random but what do you think of Giants targeting Justin Hunter in FA? Big body red zone threat? — DLoading… (@Lightest_Lighty) February 16, 2017

I don’t mean to keep poo-pooing these suggestions, but if I’m the Giants, I go for guys with clean injury histories. Hunter has played 22 games in the last three years.

Personally I’d look at Tavarres King, who’s already on the roster and who showed promise last year, or a big-bodied tight end still to be added to the roster as a potential red-zone threat.

@Patricia_Traina Cruz to be considered for Ring of Honor? — Mets2017 (@FarrellKm) February 16, 2017

I think this is a no-brainer and it will happen once Victor decides to call it a career.

@Patricia_Traina Do you think they sign a vet QB for backup? No depth behind Eli — Anthony Maffei (@tonymaff) February 17, 2017

My gut feeling is that the Giants will look to re-sign Josh Johnson to be the veteran backup since he knows the system (I think they’ll move on from Ryan Nassib, who is a UFA).

I also wouldn’t be shocked if they add another young quarterback to the mix, though right now I’m split ass to whether that will be a draft pick or an undrafted rookie free agent.

I’m leaning toward the latter given that experts have said this isn’t a strong crop of college quarterbacks and the need for a young developmental prospect isn’t a Code Red at this point.

@Patricia_Traina what do you think of signing Gino Smith as backup? Still young and played similar offense in college — slick 62 (@Kapo640) February 17, 2017

I don’t think that happens. Smith didn’t do much with his opportunities with the Jets, even before the injuries. What makes you think he’d have better luck across town? Also to address your argument about Smith having played in a similar system in college, so did Nassib, and we saw how that panned out.

@Patricia_Traina any legs to a drc for albert trade? Or is it made up like almost everything else lol — joseph fantozzi (@JosephFantozzi) February 17, 2017

I highly doubt it. I don’t think the initial report ever specifically mentioned Rodgers-Cromartie or the Giants, so I’m not sure where that came from other than perhaps someone’s imagination.

What I do believe is that Rodgers-Cromartie will be on this roster in 2017; the only thing I’m not sure of is if they will adjust his contract in any way. And the more I think about an offseason plan for this team, the more I’m leaning to them not touching his contract this year.

@Patricia_Traina do you think giants will try to add speed to there linebacker group?? — andre lewallen (@dre_412) February 17, 2017

I think if the Giants are able to re-sign Keenan Robinson, they should be fine there for 2017. With that said, adding more speed for down the line, especially with Jonathan Casillas entering the final year of his deal in 2017, wouldn’t be a bad idea.

@Patricia_Traina does a veteran pass rusher make sense for the Giants in free agency I.E Demarcus Ware — Kaline (@michael_silbs) February 17, 2017

Ware might be too expensive for the Giants taste. What I would do is make a hard push to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul and I’d continue to work on developing Romeo Okwara and Owa Odighizuwa.

If a veteran were to come in, I think I’d want him at defensive tackle, especially if they lose Hankins. And I’d want to see if I could get a Cullen Jenkins type who could play end and tackle. Otherwise I think this years defensive end class is deep enough to where they can add to the unit if they so choose.

@Patricia_Traina All these LT have graded out lower than Flowers why are we even talking about them ? — D U (@SgtSaunders56) February 17, 2017

There’s not much else to talk about unless you want to talk politics, baseball, or hoops. And free agency is the first step in the roster rebuilding process, so why not?

@Patricia_Traina Do you believe Flowers has the passion/drive to become a great LT? Have you heard about his off season prgm? #AskPat — Joe (@jcs02008) February 17, 2017

I have not heard anything regarding Flowers training anywhere, but that certainly doesn’t mean he’s not doing something.

Regarding his passion/drive, I’ll be honest with you. This is a difficult question to answer because it’s virtually impossible to get inside a man’s head and/or heart.

It’s especially difficult when said individual refuses to open up through media opportunities to provide a glimpse into his mindset. One can only go off observations, and even then observations don’t necessarily tell the whole story.

Based on what I have seen and heard, I think there is a lot of room for improvement. But I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know all the factors involved—for all we know, maybe there was an injury or something else going on that was never made public.

Flowers is only 22 years old, which is young. If you think about it, that’s an age where most kids on a 4-year college program graduate and start making their way in the world. He started two years earlier so he might not necessarily have it all figured out just yet.

With that said, if he does figure it out, I think he’ll start to realize hiss potential; I just hope for his sake and for the Giants’ sake he does so before it’s too late.

@Patricia_Traina #AskPat TEs in the draft: Will NYG be scared off by Jake Butt knee? G Everett 8″ hands? What will they look for most? — (((Jay))) (@JayDinNJ) February 17, 2017

If you look at how the Giants drafted last year, they took guys who had upside, who were team leaders AND who had relatively clean injury histories. I expect that approach to continue this year in the draft.

Regarding specific injuries, I think it all depends on the extent of the player’s injury, when he had it and where he is in his rehab. There are other factors that might sway things, but I do believe, as I previously said, the Giants will look at guys with clean injury histories.