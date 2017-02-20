Report: Carolina Interested in Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz has reportedly begun his search for his next NFL team.

Receiver Victor Cruz’s giants career might be over, but the 30-year-old receiver seems in o hurry to hang up his cleats and take his rightful place in the team’s Ring of Honor anytime soon.

Cruz, released by the Giants on February 13, said in the team issued statement announcing his release that he believes he has “a lot of good football left” to be played.

“I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me,” Cruz said. “I think there is still a lot of miles left on this body. I’ll definitely be searching and looking for work as the time comes.”

That time has apparently begun. Bill Voth of the Black and Blue Review reported that Cruz was in town to meet with Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, a one-time member of the Giants front office contingency that scouted and eventually recommended taking a chance on the undrafted rookie out of Massachusetts in 2010.

Recently released receiver Victor Cruz visits Panthers https://t.co/pygZ8vSdeq pic.twitter.com/IrUEIHPWIL — Black & Blue Review (@BlackBlueReview) February 20, 2017

Cruz wrapped up his Giants career with 303 receptions for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. He posted two straight 1,000-yard seasons in 2011 and 2012, and narrowly missed a third one in 2013 by two yards.

In 2016, Cruz made his long-awaited return from two significant lower body injuries, a torn patellar tendon in his knee suffered in 2014 and a calf injury in 2015 that limited him to just six games in those two seasons.

Cruz played in 15 games for the Giants in 2016 with 12 starts, catching 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown.