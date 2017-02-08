Report: Giants Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo Re-signs

New York Giants bring back the man who turned around the defense in 2016.

The 2017 NFL free agency period hasn’t officially begun, but that didn’t stop the New York Giants from making a key re-signing ahead of the March 9 free agency period.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has re-signed with the team.

Source: #Giants re-sign DC Steve Spagnuolo after defense rebounds in ’16. His contract was up after season. https://t.co/Aq3KOf4LGg — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 8, 2017

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that Spagnuolo’s new deal is for two years.

The return of Spagnuolo, who last year was candidate for the Giants head coaching position that ultimately went to Ben McAdoo, ensures that the architect who rebuilt a defense that was shattered beyond recognition in 2015, will continue to lead the quest to make the Giants a top-5 unit in as many statistical categories as possible.

Spagnuolo, aided by a massive infusion of free agent talent that included defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and linebacker Keenan Robinson, saw his unit finished 10th overall in the league, allowing 339.7 yards per game to opponents.

The Giants defense also finished third in the league in third-down percentage (35%), 10th in passing yards allowed (251.1/game); second in pass defense (75.8 NFL rating); second in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (15); tied (with the Patriots) for third in run defense (88.6 yards/game); and second in points allowed per game (17.8 avg.).