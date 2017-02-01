Report: Giants Like South Alabama TE Gerald Everett

Everyone who knows anything about football knows that the New York Giants desperately need a tight end who can take some of the burden off receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and all the double high safety looks he gets.

Well, apparently a name has surfaced as a potential first-round target at that position for the Giants. That name, according to veteran draft expert Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, is South Alabama’s Gerald Everett.

Per Pauline:

Everett was impressive both days he participated in practice and though he has a size deficiency compared to other tight ends, teams view him as the truest deep threat and downfield playmaker at the position. There’s a belief Everett could slide into the late part of round one if he performs well at the combine. Right now I’m told he’s the tight end of choice for the New York Giants.”

Further fueling the potential of Everett, who caught 49 passes for 717 yards and four touchdowns last season, being in the Giants’ cross-hairs is the tight end himself.

He told Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media that the Giants “are atop my list” of teams he hopes calls his name draft weekend.

“Them adding another threat to the team, like myself, would help a lot,” Everett told Hughes. “That offense would be sick. “

Pat’s Take: There’s no question that the Giants need a tight end for their offense. While I normally would defer on this topic until after free agency, having followed general manager Jerry Reese’s roster building philosophies, tight end isn’t a position that the Giants are likely to splurge on in the free agent market (sorry Martellus Bennett fans).

Everett is currently listed as the third-best tight end prospect, behind Miami’s David Njoku and Alabama’s O.J. Howard.

At 6’3” and 227 pounds, Everett is also the smallest of the Top 5 graded tight ends, the other two being Bucky Hodges of Virginia Tech and Michigan’s Jake Butt.

Size aside, there is much to like about Everett as a prospect. specifically, his fearlessness going over the middle of the field, his instincts, and his ability to pick up yardage after the catch.

Everett also seems more than willing to get his hands dirty performing the in-line blocking duties, which is certainly a positive thing to see considering there are some tight ends who just don’t have a taste for this part of the game.

On the flipside, Everett has a few rough edges. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, the young tight end’s route running is far from being polished, though that’s something that can be fixed with coaching. A former basketball player, Everett, Zierlein noted, “could have issues playing through route redirection off line of scrimmage.”

The Giants haven’t spent a first-round pick on a tight end since Jeremy Shockey in 2002. If they are indeed focusing on Everett in the first round instead of an offensive tackle or, if Jason Pierre-Paul leaves via free agency a defensive end, let’s hope that if Everett is the guy, he turns out to be every bit of the weapon Shockey was.

The Final Word: When I read this report, I couldn’t help but have a flashback to last year when the Giants were said to be very much interested in outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and offensive tackle Jack Conklin, only to lose out on having any chance to get either when teams not afraid to draft jumped ahead of the Giants, who at the time had the 10th overall pick in the draft.

I realize that at this time of year there are smoke screens being put up and a lot of misinformation being floated around. Still, let’s hope that if Everett is indeed the one on whom the Giants are locked on getting, that whoever has the alleged loose lips doesn’t create another scenario where teams start jumping ahead of the Giants to grab him.