Year in Review: R. Thomas, J. Thomas, D. Thompson, M. Thompson, and Tye

Reviewing Robert Thomas, J.T. Thomas, Darian Thompson, Mykkele Thompson and Will Tye

ROBERT THOMAS, DT

2016 Season in Review

Thomas began his Giants career as a bit of a mystery man. After he was claimed off waivers from Carolina, a mystery illness kept him out of practice for more than a month. He eventually regained his health and went on to contribute in nine games as a rotational defensive tackle.

Thomas finished with five tackles, one sack and a tackle for a loss in limited action, showing promise as another big body capable of clogging up the middle.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Thomas is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

2017 Outlook

Thomas showed enough promise to where he should be getting a tender offer to remain. It will be interesting to see what having a complete offseason to work on his knowledge of the scheme and his skill set will do for him, but based on 2016, his arrow sure does seem to be pointing up.

J.T. THOMAS III, LB

2016 Season in Review

Thomas’ Giants career has been a disappointment largely due to injuries.

This year, he started training camp on the PUP list with a hamstring injury. While he managed to overcome that, in the meantime he had lost his starting weak-side linebacker spot to Jonathan Casillas.

Still, the hope was that Thomas might contribute something on special teams. Alas, the injury bug struck again, this time his stay on the field was a short one. Thomas tore ligaments in his knee in Week 1 against the Cowboys, the injury ending his 2016 season.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

The 2017 season is the final of Thomas’ three-year contract. With a $4 million cap figure on the books, the Giants can save $3 million if they cut him.

2017 Outlook

Thomas stands a very good chance of being one of the roster moves made by the Giants this month to clear salary cap space.

DARIAN THOMPSON, FS

2016 Season in Review

Thompson is another young player whose NFL career is off to a shaky start due to injuries.

After clinching the starting free safety job early in training camp, Thompson suffered a foot sprain in Week 2 of the NFL season. He opted to rest the injury in hopes he’d be able to return, but when he tried to come back after the team’s bye week, he ended up suffering a setback at which point the decision was made to shut him down for the season.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

The second year of Thompson’ 4-year rookie deal carries a $819,284 cap figure.

2017 Outlook

Thompson will get an opportunity to regain the starting free safety job in 2017.

MYKKELE THOMPSON, S

2016 Season in Review

Thompson’s versatility–during the spring he saw work at both safety spots and at the slot cornerback–makes it easy to see why the Giants like him as a player.

However, Thompson is another player who cannot stay on the field. After losing his rookie campaign to an Achilles injury, Thompson, the team’s fifth round pick in 2015, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Saints in Week 2.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Thompson is scheduled to enter the third year of his four-year rookie contract. He’ll count for $672,216 against the 2017 salary cap.

2017 Outlook

After two straight seasons on injured reserve, Thompson is in no way a lock to remain on the roster. He is versatile, but having lost two seasons, the Giants might be better off getting a player with less of an injury history in the fold.

WILL TYE, TE

2016 Season in Review

Tye is a short, sluggish, mediocre-blocking tight end who kept his starting spot in the lineup because the Giants had nobody better.

Tye turned out to be the best of a very below-average tight ends group. He finished third on the team with 48 receptions for 395 yards, and was both durable and reliable.

However, as a run blocker, Tye came up woefully short, at times just not showing the ability to get this part of the job done.

The other thing that isn’t in Tye’s corner is his 6-2 height, which isn’t exactly the ideal size you’d like to see at the position. Combine that with an inability to win his battles in space, and at best, Tye is probably a No. 2 or No. 3 tight end.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Tye is an exclusive rights free agent who is expected to be tendered.

2017 Outlook

Tye will get an opportunity in 2017 to be a part of the tight end group, but unless injuries wipe out the position, it’s highly unlikely Tye will be the starter next year.