Year in Review: ‘Unga and Vereen

Reviewing Uani ‘Unga and Shane Vereen

UANI ‘UNGA, LB

2016 Season in Review

Uani ‘Unga’s short NFL career has been a roller coaster.

In 2015, he burst onto the scene as a viable replacement at middle linebacker after injury issues once again plagued starter Jon Beason. however, ‘Unga’s weaknesses, most notably his struggles in coverage, soon began to pop up, as did a neck issue that cost him three games that year.

Fast forward to 2016, and unfortunately things didn’t’ get any better for ‘Unga. He suffered a season-ending injury in May. ‘Unga’s injury was never disclosed by the team.

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Unga is signed through 2017 and will count for $615,000 if he remains on the roster

2017 Outlook

The Giants have apparently moved on at middle linebacker after having drafted B.J. Goodson last year. New York will also probably look to bring back Keenan Robinson, an unrestricted free agent who can man the middle in a pinch.

It doesn’t cost much to keep ‘Unga around if he’s healthy, as he could potentially have a role on special teams. However, they’re probably going to move on from him at some point as there are bound to be younger and less expensive players brought on board who can probably fill the special teams role.

SHANE VEREEN, RB

2016 Season in Review

Shane Vereen’s season-long battle with a triceps injury–he first tore the muscle in Week 3 which landed him on short-term injured reserve but ended up re-injuring it when he tried to come back later in the season–was a big loss for an offense that had hoped to take greater advantage of getting him into space as a receiver out of the backfield.

When healthy, Vereen’s game is well-rounded. What he lacks in power, he makes up for in quicks and instincts. Unfortunately, he hasn’t had all that much of an opportunity to show that as a member of the Giants, a victim of the ineffective four-man running back committee of2015 and then of the injury bug in 2016.

Contract Status

(via Over the Cap)

Vereen enters the final year of his contract carrying a $4,916,668 cap hit, a rather steep number for a running back who is not a starter and who, in two seasons with the team, has yet to appear in at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps.

He has a $3.15 million base salary and a $500,000 roster bonus due March 13, 2017.

2017 Outlook

While we agree that the running back unit needs to be gutted, a healthy Vereen not only can provide a veteran presence, but can play a big part on offense, particularly on screen plays and on third down, two areas where the Giants struggled.

With that said, Vereen’s cap figure needs to be adjusted. We could see the Giants either tacking on a voidable year and converting part of his base salary into a signing bonus. Another option is to straight out cut his salary and give him an opportunity to make up the difference via incentives, as they did with Victor Cruz’s contract.

**The review on defensive end Olivier Vernon will be posted tomorrow as a standalone.**