Year in Review: Wade, Whitlock, Williams, Wing and Wynn

We conclude our year-end review of the Giants players with looks at Trevin Wade, Nikita Whitlock, Ishaq Williams, Brad Wing and Kerry Wynn

TREVIN WADE, CB

2016 Season in Review

Contributing both in the slot and on the outside, Wade had his ups and downs, most notably his struggles to keep up with speedy and more physical slot receivers such as Randall Cobb of the Packers. Wade was acceptable in coverage, logging three passes defensed and 24 tackles. He also contributed on special teams,

Contract Status

Wade is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

If it comes down to re-signing Wade or Coty Sensabaugh, we think the Giants will go with the latter and look to add younger depth in place of Wade.

NIKITA WHITLOCK, FB

2016 Season in Review

Whitlock’s season was over before it got a chance to begin thanks to a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Contract Status

Whitlock is an exclusive rights free agent.

2017 Outlook

Although Whitlock brought versatility to the 2015 team–in addition to playing fullback, he contributed on special teams and lined up at defensive tackle, he’s likely played his last down for the Giants, who last year signed Will Johnson to a two-year contract with the intention of using him as their fullback.

ISHAQ WILLIAMS, DE/OLB

2016 Season in Review

Williams, originally a college defensive lineman, who was with the Giants during the spring and the summer, spent the first 15 weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad while learning the outside linebacker position nuances. He was called up when linebackers Keenan Robinson and B.J. Goodson dealt with late season injuries, but never got a defensive snap.

Contract Status

Williams is signed through 2017. He’ll carry a $540,000 cap figure for this year.

2017 Outlook

Williams will continue to get a look at both defensive end and at outside linebacker, perhaps as a backup to starting strong-side linebacker Devon Kennard. He’ll be someone to keep an eye on in the spring as far as his progress at outside linebacker is concerned.

BRAD WING, P

2016 Season in Review

Brad Wing showed that he had a big leg and he benefited from some solid coverage.

Despite winning a Special Teams Player of the Week award, Wing’s inconsistency sometimes made the punting game an adventure.

The biggest problem was that from punt to punt, you never really knew what you were going to get from him. While some of those “poor” looking punts might have been by design (and thus might have yielded a favorable bounce), developing consistency in one’s technique from week to week has to be priority number one.

Wing finished tied for 10th in punts placed inside the 20 (28); 10th in net average (40.9), and tied for fourth in touchbacks (eight)–solid enough numbers right? However, opponents also managed to return 37 of his punts for 330 yards, the yardage total being the night highest in the league last year.

While coverage plays a big role in that, so too does ball placement and with that consistent technique. The good news is Wing is a player on the rise.

Contract Status

Wing will enter the second year of his three-year deal signed last offseason, carrying a cap figure of $1.8 million for 2017.

2017 Outlook

Wing is expected to return as the team’s punter in 2017.

KERRY WYNN, DE

2016 Season in Review

In his third season, Wynn’s strength continued to be as a run stopper, a role in which he recorded all eight of his tackles.

Wynn’s strength has been keeping mobile quarterback in the pocket, something he’s done well thanks to his disciplined play against the run.

Contract Status

Wynn is set to be a restricted free agent.

2017 Outlook

Expect the Giants to tender Wynn at the lowest level to retain his rights. Wynn makes for a nice rotational defensive end, a role he’s played so well since he’s been here.