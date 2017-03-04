Breaking Down the New York Giants’ Last 5 Drafts: Part V

A look at the New York Giants 2016 draft class.

We conclude our look at the last five New York Giants draft classes with last year’s class. We also have some final thoughts and statistics regarding the last five draft classes.

The Class of 2016

Round Overall Player Position School 1 10 Eli Apple CB Ohio State 2 40 Sterling Shepard WR Oklahoma 3 71 Darian Thompson S Boise State 4 109 B.J. Goodson LB Clemson 5 149 Paul Perkins RB UCLA 6 184 Jerell Adams TE South Carolina

Best Pick

With all apologies to Eli Apple and to Sterling Shepard, my choice goes to Paul Perkins for several reasons.

Perkins turned out to be another fifth-round gem for the Giants (think Devon Kennard), but what was especially impressive about this young man is that despite missing most the OTAs because of academic commitments, he came into training camp, worked his tail off, and by the end of the season, he had surpassed Rashad Jennings as the starting running back.

Perkins (4.1) and Shane Vereen (4.8) were the only two Giants running backs to average over 4.0 yards per carry based on at least 30 carries. And in the final three regular season games, Perkins rushed for at least 50 yards in each of those games, his rushing total rising.

Perkins, in many ways, reminds one of a younger version of Vereen which is why it wouldn’t be a surprise if at some point in the coming year Perkins starts to take on some of what Vereen was brought in to do.

Pick to Forget

This is a tough one to call, especially after just one season.

If, however, we go strictly on production among those who were healthy, the obvious choice would have to be B.J. Goodson, who was the only one of the young picks unable to earn any significant playing time on the defense (he played in just 13 snaps on the defense this season).

With that said, Goodson appears to be penciled in as the team’s starting middle linebacker for 2017 assuming they do not re-sign Kelvin Sheppard (which they likely won’t.)

That Goodson didn’t progress enough to beat out Sheppard is somewhat surprising (though to be fair, the Giants played so much nickel defense that it probably didn’t matter).

Still, if Goodson, whose seven total special teams tackles (with one forced fumble) was fourth on the team, can build on that and improve his comfort level with the playbook, the Giants might just have themselves another Day 3 steal at linebacker.

Biggest Unanswered Question

Some will question why the Giants went with Eli Apple over Vernon Hargreaves at cornerback (or even offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil). In retrospect, Apple was a sound choice because although he never really learned to play the slot, he provided defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with the flexibility to move Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to the slot.

Rodgers-Cromartie’s reduced workload kept him fresh throughout the year (unlike the previous year) and was a big reason why that defense was so good like it was.

Honorable Mention (Undrafted Free Agent)

Andrew Adams might not have had the big-school pedigree as some of his fellow rookies, but when he took the field, he never looked out-of-place.

And let’s be honest: did anyone think that Adams, who started 13 of 14 games played, would hang onto the starting job?

Looking ahead, Adams has certainly earned the right to compete for the starting free safety job, a competition that should include Darian Thompson among others. That will be one of the more interesting battles to watch this summer.

The Final Word

The 2016 draft class was the very first one to come after co-owner John Mara stood before the media the previous December vowing to look at every aspect of the roster building process and changing what needed to be changed.

A closer look at this class offered some clues into some of the changes made. First, there were no projects–every player picked was coached at the next level at the same position, meaning there were no conversion projects.

Second, every player picked came to the team with a relatively clean injury history. In the past the Giants might have taken a gamble or two on a player who was recently coming off a significant injury, but for the most part, they stayed away from those players this year. (The injury to Darian Thompson was an unfortunate fluke.)

Third, all of the picks had relatively clean backgrounds. The Giants need their players available to them; they can’t afford not have players serving league-imposed suspensions.

Again, it’s just one year in, but the 2016 class certainly is off to a good enough start to challenge the 2014 class as the best one assembled by the Giants over the last five years.