Giants Add Two New Assistant Coaches

Giants hire two new assistants, re-assign one.

The New York Giants have re-assigned Rob Leonard, previously a defensive assistant for the last four seasons, to assistant defensive line caoch, the position vacated when Jeff Zgonina departed for San Francisco to become their defensive line coach.

The Giants also added Bobby Blick to replace Leonard as the defensive assistant, and Pratik Patel, who will be the team’s new director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Blick spent the 2016 season as the director of player personnel on the Army West Point football staff. Prior to joining the Black Knights, Blick was the special teams coordinator and director of recruiting at Samford University in Birmingham, AL. H

Patel comes to the Giants from the University of Oregon, where he served as the school’s sports nutrition coach since October 2014. He was previously the sports dietitian at Michigan State through the Department of Radiology and Division of Sports and Cardiovascular Nutrition at MSU.

