Mailbag: Post Combine Edition

Let’s find out what’s on the minds of Giants fans as the combine comes to a close.

The NFL combine is just about in the books, with prospects’ rankings set to rise and fall based on their performances in the series of drills that took place in Indianapolis this weekend.

As we count down the days until free agency, let’s have a look at the latest on the minds of Giants fans.

@Patricia_Traina You think the team announces a signing on the first day of free agency? #AskPat — Tom Sabulis (@tsabulis) March 3, 2017



Pat Says: Sure, anything is possible. I’m not sure if it’s going to be a big-splash type of signing, but I could see a supporting role type of player signing announced.

@Patricia_Traina Do you think there is any way the Giants can resign both JPP and Hank? I would not, as we need some OL help badly — Anthony Treglia (@tdawg10573) March 3, 2017



Pat Says: I really don’t think so. From everything I heard t the combine, it sounds like some team (I don’t know who) might be preparing to pay Hankins a deal averaging $10 million per year, which quite frankly is one the Giants should not even bother to match.

While Hankins is an organically grown product and still young enough—and yes, I believe they want to re-sign him– I look at him and I see a lot of the same skills that Damon Harrison has. I think the Giants probably want to get more production from the 3-technique spot that Hankins plays and I don’t think they’re going to break open the piggy bank to keep him.