Mailbag: Post Combine Edition

Let’s find out what’s on the minds of Giants fans as the combine comes to a close.
The NFL combine is just about in the books, with prospects’ rankings set to rise and fall based on their performances in the series of drills that took place in Indianapolis this weekend.
As we count down the days until free agency, let’s have a look at the latest on the minds of Giants fans.
@Patricia_Traina You think the team announces a signing on the first day of free agency? #AskPat
— Tom Sabulis (@tsabulis) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: Sure, anything is possible. I’m not sure if it’s going to be a big-splash type of signing, but I could see a supporting role type of player signing announced.
@Patricia_Traina Do you think there is any way the Giants can resign both JPP and Hank? I would not, as we need some OL help badly
— Anthony Treglia (@tdawg10573) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: I really don’t think so. From everything I heard t the combine, it sounds like some team (I don’t know who) might be preparing to pay Hankins a deal averaging $10 million per year, which quite frankly is one the Giants should not even bother to match.
While Hankins is an organically grown product and still young enough—and yes, I believe they want to re-sign him– I look at him and I see a lot of the same skills that Damon Harrison has. I think the Giants probably want to get more production from the 3-technique spot that Hankins plays and I don’t think they’re going to break open the piggy bank to keep him.
@Patricia_Traina Marshall to NYG sound legit?
— NYYDJ2 – Cole (@NYYDJ2) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: I’ve answered this question several times on Twitter and I’ve written an opinion about it. You can read that here.
@Patricia_Traina Does NYG want Gould back, does he want to go somewhere else? I thought short + high kickoffs were all the rage these days.
— The King of Qu- FoHi (@Geeeeemen) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: Robbie Gould told me on Exit Day (Baggy Day for you throwbacks out there) that he would love to come back to the Giants. Do they want him back? that I don’t know—couldn’t get a feel for that one.
My guess though is if they want better production on kickoffs, they might be better off going in another direction—I’d absolutely positively give Steven Hauschka a call if he hits the market.
@Patricia_Traina most realistic free agency targets
— Marqel (@Marqel_whoelse) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: I think Russell Okung is on the radar. But to be honest, I think most of the guys they re-sign will be their own. I wouldn’t be stunned to see John Jerry, Keenan Robinson and quarterback Josh Johnson back. I think one of Coty Sensabaugh or Trevin Wade will be back (my gut says Sensabaugh).
The Giants won’t be in a position to hand out big money contracts like candy, but I do think we’ll see a bunch of minimum year type deals.
@Patricia_Traina are you as impressed with Forrest Lamp as I am? Think he can be a great guard in the league.
— GIANTS-GURU (@G_MenGuru) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: We didn’t get to watch the combine drills live—why, I haven’t a clue, specifically given that they’re televised.
Actually when the drills were taking place, we were doing media interviews with the next group to be featured. Crazy schedule, but that’s how the league set it up.
Anyway, I know Duke Manyweather, a noted offensive line guru and scouting consultant who has been a god-send when it comes to sorting through the offensive line traits, etc. did some film work on Lamp which you can see below.
@Patricia_Traina do Giants kick tyres on Alfred Morris if he’s cut? #askpat
— Nde Mora-Mieszkowski (@NMieszkowski) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: Why would the Giants kick the tires on Alfred Morris, whom the Cowboys are looking to trade? Trades between division rivals are rare and ill-advised, so no, I don’t think you’ll see that happening.
@Patricia_Traina *not a question about AP, Marshall or JPP* (Shock), thoughts on bringing in Lacy? what’s a guy like him going to cost?
— Henry Jones (@henry_jones27) March 3, 2017
Pat Says: I outlined some ways they can clear cap space. I do not see them going for Terrelle Pryor as the Giants already have a No. 1 receiver. They can get a receiver in this draft class in a supporting role. Quite frankly, if they grab a tight end like everyone believes they will, I think they can get by with Day 3 draft pick at receiver.
