NFL Combine: Rumors and Reports

11:45 a.m. ET

From @Connor_J_Hughes: #Giants not expected to be in Adrian Peterson sweepstakes, per source. https://t.co/KG6Tr30InK — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) March 2, 2017

This comes as no surprise, as pursuing Peterson never made any sense, mainly for the reasons outlined here.

Even though head coach Ben McAdoo said that they would take a look, he also said that the free agent has to be “clean” (presumably health wise) and be a “fit”.

Peterson is a Future Hall of Famer and a tremendous player, but he unfortunately doesn’t fall into either category.

