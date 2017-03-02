NFL Salary Cap Set at $167 Million

A look at where the New York Giants stand ahead of free agency.

The 2017 NFL salary cap will be $167 million, according to NFL Network’s Judy Battista.

Salary cap set at $167 million, according to a league official. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 1, 2017

The cap figure comes in $1.1 million under the estimated $168 million figure that had been floating around per earlier reports.

With the 2017 cap set, and the Giants already in the hole for $17 million after applying the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, where does that leave the Giants in terms of space? And how can they clear out more room if necessary to accomplish everything they need to do?

Let’s break it all down.