Why the Giants Should Pass on Brandon Marshall

The soon-to-be former Jets receiver is set to hit the open market.

The New York Jets have granted wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s request to be released, per Kimberly Martin of Newsday.

Not surprisingly, Marshall’s pending entry into the free agent market has some Giants fans abuzz about the possibility of him trading in his Gang Green jersey for Big Blue.

Should the Giants make the move?

While we know that the Giants investigate everything, adding Marshall to the mix doesn’t make sense for several reasons.

Sticking purely to football, let’s be clear: Odell Beckham Jr. is the Giants’ top target, the guy to whom they want to get the ball as often as possible.

Sterling Shepard is their slot cornerback, and with Victor Cruz gone, there will be a competition for a third receiver from a group that includes veteran holdovers Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Dwayne Harris, and which will likely include a rookie receiver (either a Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent) and Darius Powe, who was signed to a reserve/futures contract after spending last year on the practice squad.

Barring a major upset, the Giants are also likely going to add a big receiving tight end, most likely via the draft.

With all that said, do they really need to spend what limited cap space on Marshall if they come away with a big tight end in the draft that can work the seam and help open things up for Beckham?

No.

What about if Marshall were willing to take a cap-friendly deal, you ask?

Again no.

The Giants’ first order of business should be getting an offensive tackle to compete with Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart and to, you know, help improve the pass protection so quarterback Eli Manning has time to throw the deep ball?)

Other orders of business that likely will be prioritized include adding depth at defensive tackle (especially if they lose Johnathan Hankins) and linebacker, where they could lose three veterans (Keenan Robinson, Mark Herzlich and Kelvin Sheppard).

Oh, and does anyone remember what happened in the playoff game when Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left with an injury? Right, an upgrade to the cornerback depth would be nice too.

Newsday reports Marshall wanted his release “so he can find a better fit.” This will be the fifth time he’s looking for a better fit. — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) March 3, 2017

The Giants have been trying to get younger on both sides of the ball. If you look at their major free-agent signings last year, all were well under 30 years old and all were peaking at their respective positions.

All also happened to fit into the locker room environment that head coach Ben McAdoo was trying to build.

Like this: Like Loading...