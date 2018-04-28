2018 Giants Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

Last upddated April 28, 2018, 8:40 PM ET

Two hundred fifty-six names were called in the 2018 NFL Draft, but now, countless more will still get the call from the league, as the Giants and the rest of the NFL takes their pick from a talented batch of undrafted free agents.

Keep in mind that the players linked to the Giants have either been invited on a tryout basis or are intending to sign with the team once htey arrive for the rookie minicamp.

Beginning Saturday night and through the rest of the weekend, we’ll compile who the Giants have added as they go into 2018. Be sure to check back for updates to this list.

WR Davon Grayson, East Carolina-A four year contributor for the Pirates, Grayson set career-high marks in his senior season, his 886 receiving yards ranking eighth in the AAC, recovering well from a back injury that cost him all of the 2016 season. (Source: Ryan Dunleavy)

S Sean Chandler, Temple-A Camden, NJ native, Chandler earned the nickname “Champ”, and rightfully so. His story is one of the most inspiring of the draft, as he went from numerous homeless shelters to freshman captain at Temple.

On the field, he was just as impressive, ending his four-year career with 183 solo tackles (fifth in AAC history) and 10 interceptions, a pair of which were returned for touchdowns. He almost impressed as a punt returner, his 12.2 average topping the conference in 2015. (Source: Josh Norris)

CB Aaron Davis, Georgia-Lorenzo Carter’s fellow defensive championship finalist joins the team after the draft. In four years, he picked up 184 total tackles, 12 pass deflections and five interceptions. (Source: Art Stapleton)

WR Jawill Davis, Bethune-Cookman-The Giants spurned potential receiver help for an FCS quarterback on Saturday, but added an FCS receiver shortly after. Davis earned 106 receptions for 1,692 yards and 10 touchdowns in four years at BCU. (Source: OTG Sports)