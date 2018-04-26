2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 1, No. 2 Overall, Saquon Barkley, RB, 6’0, 233 lbs., Penn State

Barkley, the electrifying rusher from Happy Valley, becomes the first running back the Giants have taken in the first round since 2012 (David Wilson).

The Skinny

Barkley can provide an instant boost to a Giants run game that has languished in the bottom of the league for far too long. The team last boasted a 1,000-yard rusher in 2010 (Ahmad Bradshaw), the same year they last finished in the upper half of the league in team rushing.

With the Barkley, the Giants take on a playmaker who can contribute immediately. Barkley has showcased talent in every facet of the game. He can not only be the long-sought after solution in the run game, but he also creates another talent in the passing game. Over Barkley’s last two seasons at Penn State, the Nittany Lions were 21-3 when he scored a touchdown of any kind.

Snapshot: Saquon Barkley

Finished his career as Penn State’s all‐time rushing touchdown (43) and total touchdown (53) record holder, surpassing Lydell Mitchell’s marks of 38 rushing and 41 total touchdowns, respectively, from 1969‐71. … Capped his career as the Penn State career all‐purpose yards leader (5,538), surpassing Larry Johnson (5,045; 1999‐2002). …. Became the only player in Penn State history and just the fourth in Big Ten student‐athlete to gain 3,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a career…Ended his career as the lone Nittany Lion with a rush and reception of 80‐plus yards in a career. (information via Penn State University Athletics).

Where He Fits

The general consensus is that the Giants should’ve taken a quarterback with the second overall pick. Looking at the offense, however, it’s clear Barkley was the best choice they could’ve made.

Just four years ago, when the 2014 draft featured no first round running backs for the second consecutive season, taking a running back with the second overall pick would seem absolutely ludicrous. But times have changed in the NFL, which is enjoying a rushing revolution thanks to backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, both of whom have seen their rise and fall as they go. Barkley can be that guy for the Giants, a steady offensive weapon that can awaken a dormant offense. The quarterback apologists need not worry either, as Barkley takes a portion of pressure off of Eli Manning now, and a successor, be it Davis Webb or someone not on the roster right now, later.

In the immediate future, Barkley can form a rushing trio consisting of youth, speed, and experienced, similar to what the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles achieved with LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, and Jay Ajayi. Barkley can do the same with Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman.

(Photo courtesy of Penn State University Athletics)