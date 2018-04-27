2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 3, No. 66 Overall, Lorenzo Carter, LB, 6’5, 250 lbs., Georgia

For the first time since 2009, the Giants took a linebacker within the draft’s first two days.

The Skinny

Carter might’ve fallen short of the massive expectations put on him at Georgia, but he did manage to cap his career down south on a dominant note, earning second team All-SEC honors and blocking a potential game-winning field goal in double overtime to give the Bulldogs’ a wild victory in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Oklahoma. He very much boosted his stock at the Scouting Combine, running a 4.5 40-yard dash (beating out running backs and fellow Bulldogs Sony Michele and Nick Chubb) and his 10’10 broad jump set a linebacker record.

Snapshot: Lorenzo Carter

In 2017, he played in all 15 games, starting in 10…third on the team with 61 total stops…third on the team in tackles for lost yardage (7.5) and was 2nd on team in QB hurries (16) and fourth in QB sacks (4.5)…defensive recipient of the Charley Trippi Award-given to the most versatile player-at the team’s post-season awards gala…a semifinalist for the 33rd Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker…in 2016 Liberty Bowl win over TCU, he was credited with seven stops and two forced fumbles, both of which were recovered by UGA. (information obtained via georgiadogs.com)

Where He Fits

An edge rusher like Carter has the potential to flourish in Bettcher’s new 3-4 set, especially one that will be ready to turn up the pressure. Though the team’s has had an illustrious history when it comes to linebacking, the exploits of players like Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks still discussed to this day, the position has mostly been neglected in recent years, as their last Pro Bowler was Antonio Pierce in 2006.

In this new era, the Giants are going through a bit of a revolution at the spot, one headlined by change, as Carter will join a rotation led by former Los Angeles Ram Alec Ogletree. He’ll potentially line up next with another former National Championship Game participant, middle linebacker BJ Goodson.

Carter displayed versatility at Georgia, capable of playing both inside and outside, but Carter’s best spot appears to be the outside, especially in a division featuring mobile quarterbacks like Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott.

“He’s been in a lot of different roles (at Georgia),” an SEC scout told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “But this year I thought he looked more aggressive and more comfortable outside.”

(Photos courtesy of Georgia Athletics)