2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 3, No. 69 Overall, B.J. Hill, DT, 6’3, 311 lbs., North Carolina State

Hill becomes the first Wolfpack alum to don Giants blue since 2012.

The Skinny

64 picks after Bradley Chubb went to the Denver Broncos, Hill heard his name called, and he now joins a crowded defensive tackle picture. However, as general manager Dave Gettleman said leading into the draft, “You can never have too many good players at one position”.

New defensive coordinator James Bettcher will bring in a 3-4 set with him, and while Damon Harrison has made a name for himself as the Giants’ patented run stuffer, Hill has experience in the formation and is set to go where needed.

“I think I fit well in (the 3-4). I played a little bit of it in college and I think I’ll be fine in the next level as well. So, I don’t think it will bother me at all,” Hill said shortly after his drafting. “I played a lot of nose in college. I played head up on the center most of the time. So, that’s what I played.”

Snapshot: B.J. Hill

In 2017, he was constant on State’s fearsome front line, being named honorable mention All-ACC after starting all 13 games, making 57 tackles, 5.5 for loss, three sacks while breaking up three passes…In 2016, he tallied 586 snaps and 39 stops for the season…Co-recipient of the team’s Bo Rein Award, for a vital contribution in an unsung role….2015 Co-Recipient of the Carey Brewbaker Award, which is given to the team’s most outstanding defensive lineman, ranking fifth on the team in tackles with 51 and third in tackles for loss with 11.

Where He Fits

It’ll be interesting to see where Hill fits in alongside fellow day two selection Dalvin Tomlinson, especially in the new defensive setup. Could one of them possibly take over for Jason Pierre-Paul?

Whereas Harrison has established himself as one of the league’s top run-stoppers, Hill can become a guy who instead puts pressure on an opponent’s passing game. He athleticism and instincts separated him from his ACC contemporaries, and he can make the Giants new-look defensive line truly dangerous. Either way, he’ll have one of the most dependable mentors in the game in Harrison, who remains of the league’s hungriest and most dangerous players.

(Top photo courtesy of North Carolina State Athletics)