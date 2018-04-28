2018 New York Giants Draft: Round 4, No. 108 Overall, Kyle Lauletta, QB, 6’3, 222 lbs., Richmond

For the second consecutive draft, the Giants took a thrower, selecting an FCS stud out of Richmond in the fourth round.

The Skinny

Every year, there are always seems to be a Football Championship Subdivision quarterback the league falls in love with. Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz are recent examples, and this year’s hot property was Lauletta, who starred on the Colonial Athletic Association Spiders.

Lauletta introduced himself to the casual fan in January’s Senior Bowl impressing against elite competition (8-for-12, 198 yards, 3 TD’s) to earn game MVP honors, but his prowess was on display long before Mobile. Given the keys to the high-octane Spiders’ offense as a redshirt sophomore in 2015. After throwing 15 interceptions in that first year, Lauletta threw only 20 combined in his last two years, and concluded his Richmond career with 10,465 passing yards and 85 total touchdowns.

Lauletta had guided Richmond to an 8-2 record in 2016, his junior year, but tore his ACL on a scramble in the team’s regular season finale. He only responded with one of the best statistical seasons in the nation, throwing for 3,737 yards and 28 scores.

Snapshot: Kyle Lauletta

In 2017, he was named Second Team All-American (Phil Steele) and Third Team All-American (STATS FCS)…CAA Offensive Player of the Year…Set the single-season record for total offense, finishing the season with 3,827 yards, including 3,737 through the air…He became just the fourth player in CAA history to reach 10,000 career passing yards and set the program’s all-time record for total offense with 10,422 yards in his career…In 2016, he threw for 3,022 yards and the second-most TDs with 24 (despite missing three games)…In 2015, he started every game under center for the Spiders, finishing the year ranked third in the country with 3,598 yards passing.

Where He Fits

Well are you happy, folks? The Giants took a quarterback after all.

This, of course, creates a bit of an awkward situation with Davis Webb, whom the Giants took in the third round of last year’s selection proceedings. The team, however, might be in a good situation, as now they have two potential heirs fighting to replace Eli Manning.

Lauletta probably isn’t going to be another Ryan Nassib, who was likewise taken in the fourth round. Instead, he’s either going to help light the fire that Webb becomes, or oversee the new regime entirely.

Even if both Webb and Lauletta show promise, teams have shown time and time again how much they’ll give in a trade for a young, talented quarterback.

(Top photo courtesy of RichmondSpiders.com)