2018 New York Giants Training Camp Schedule Announced

The New York Giants will open nine scheduled training camp practices that will be open to the public on the grounds of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center located on the MetLife Sports Complex.

Here is the list of practice dates open to the public:

Thursday, July 26: 2:45 p.m.

Friday, July 27: 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 28: 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 29: 2:45 p.m.

Monday, July 30: 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1: 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, August 2: 10:30 a.m.

Friday, August 3: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 7: 10:30 a.m.

Parking in Lot K and admission are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open one hour before each practice session begins. All fans attending practice will be subject to security screening before entering the seating area. Restroom facilities, concession stands, cooling tents, and a free kids’ activity area will be available.

Fans are encouraged to call the team’s Training Camp Hotline at 201-935-8111 ext. 1070 to confirm the daily schedule, regardless of the weather.

Select Giants legends will sign autographs during each practice for all fans. A listing of those Giants legends and the dates they will sign will be announced by the team at a later date. Also, each day after practice, a rotating group of current Giants players will sign autographs for the first 400 fans age 12 and under. The autograph opportunity will take place behind the Kids’ Zone area.

All kids who are interested in the opportunity are encouraged to visit the sign-up table with a guardian immediately upon arriving at the practice so that they can receive a wristband. The sign-up table will be located immediately in front of the kids’ autograph area, and all wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once wristbanded, they can enjoy the rest of practice and are encouraged to return 30 minutes prior to the end of practice to be allowed into the autograph area. Kids must have a wristband to be permitted into the autograph area.

In the event of inclement weather (including rain, wind, thunderstorms or extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and be closed to the public.